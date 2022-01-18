Harvard University study finds that Epstein-Barr virus can lead to multiple sclerosis

A 20-year study led by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health found evidence that multiple sclerosis can be caused by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It can damage the central nervous system and cause unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory loss, pain, malaise, blindness, and paralysis. National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a type of herpesvirus. According to the CDC, most people become infected with EBV at some point in their lives, and many in childhood. However, most infected people do not experience the negative symptoms of the virus.

“After an EBV infection, the virus becomes latent (inactive) in the body. In some cases, the virus may reactivate. This does not necessarily cause symptoms, but the immune system is weakened. People who are more likely to develop symptoms when the EBV is reactivated, “according to the CDC.

Dr. Alberto Asherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and a senior author of the study, said more than 10 million active US military members have been observed in 20 years.

The military regularly performed blood tests on members, and researchers checked samples stored from 1993 to 2013 to look for antibodies that showed viral infection.

“Multiple sclerosis was previously thought to be an autoimmune disease of unknown etiology, which means that we started this study because we suspected a viral infection with the Epsteiner virus because we didn’t know the cause. In fact, the disease. That’s the cause. ”

“EBV preceded the onset of MS in virtually all cases except one. This finding largely demonstrates that MS is a complication of Epstein-Barr virus infection. I think, “added Ascherio.

According to Ascherio, the relationship between EBV and MS was established several years ago because of the similarities in epidemiology.

File-MRI showing evidence of multiple sclerosis of the brain. (BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Studies show that EBV infects about 95% of adults, but not all of them develop MS. Of the 10 million people, 955 developed MS.

“In this cohort, the risk of MS increased 32-fold after EBV infection, but did not change after infection with other viruses,” he said. Survey-based news releases.

“We’ve talked about the link between the virus and multiple sclerosis, but because most people are infected, individuals who aren’t infected with EBV and young adults who aren’t infected with EBV are infected with MS. It was difficult to show that I wouldn’t do it until after the EBV infection. ” “Therefore, to demonstrate this timeline, which is a precondition for causality, the cause had to precede the disease and required long-term follow-up of a very large population.”

Ascherio said the next step following the study was to focus on prevention and treatment.

“There are two important areas to consider. One is the prevention of MS, which currently has no vaccine, but is in the pipeline. In fact, Moderna has the vaccine in the pipeline just starting the experiment. Therefore, you can probably prevent MS if you have a vaccine that can prevent EBV infection. This is important because the incidence of MS has increased over the last 20 years, especially in women. This affects young people. It’s a sickness to give, and the number of incidents is increasing. ” “Another major area is treatment. Currently, the way to treat MS is basically to surprise the immune system. Therefore, if antiviral drugs can target the virus more directly, treatment of MS is more than anything else. It’s going to be effective and fundamental. Today it is. ”

Other things to consider when finding a cure for MS from EBV are several factors that may increase the likelihood of MS. These include genetic predisposition, vitamin deficiency, smoking, and childhood obesity, Ascherio explained.

EBV infections are fairly common, but Ascherio said people shouldn’t panic when they eventually develop MS. This study will ultimately provide a good foothold for developing disease prophylaxis.

“Most people don’t develop MS. I don’t want to scare anyone,” Ascherio added. “I think this study is very promising in that it can prevent multiple sclerosis in the future, even for people with a genetic predisposition or family history. It is also superior to multiple sclerosis. There is a possibility of treatment and treatment. We are today, so the message is completely positive. ”

Ascherio is Kassandra Munger, Dr. We would like to thank our colleagues for 20 years of research, including KjetilBjornevik and Marianna Cortese.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.