COVID-19: Two new deaths have been reported in the Waterloo region due to the current 136 patients in the regional hospital.

Waterloo Public Health reported two more COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)Increased the death toll of 325, including related deaths on Monday and 11 casualties this month.

“Today we are reporting two deaths in our community in connection with COVID-19. One was a female in her 60s and the other was a male in her 80s,” said a medical officer. Official Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of these people.”

Ontario receives 10,000 courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 pills in January

With 136 people, including 17 in need of intensive care, the number of patients in community hospitals has also increased significantly. On Friday, those numbers were reported to be 106 and 12, respectively.

An additional 1,272 positive tests for coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 35,106.

This will bring the average number of new cases per day for 7 days back to 492.

















Authorities warn that due to test availability, the number of cases on the dashboard may be lower than the actual number in the Waterloo region.

An additional 474 people cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 25,953.

This means that there are currently 8,506 active COVID-19 cases in the region, from 7,760 reported on Friday.

In addition, there are currently 74 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 38 in nursing homes or retirement homes, 28 in apartments, and 8 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Public Health Service has received 1,190,527 COVID-19 vaccinations in the area, 17,544 more than those reported on Friday.

Another 13,212 locals received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing the total to 239,135.

Currently, a total of 467,697 local residents have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. This number has increased by 1,911, with 77.28% of all local populations now fully vaccinated, up to a total of 81.6% when discounted for COVID-19 vaccine ineligible.

Elsewhere, the latest figures released by the Ontario government on Monday morning show that 3,887 people are hospitalized. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)Of these, 578 are in the intensive care unit.

3,887 in COVID’s Ontario hospital, 578 in the intensive care unit

Ontario also reported 8,521 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 956,607 since the pandemic began.

Recently enforced test limits mean that the numbers are underestimated.

Over 37,000 additional tests have been completed. The test positive rate was 24.2 percent.

An additional 23 COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday, reaching 10,628 deaths in the state. According to the Ontario Public Health Service, one of the fatalities occurred more than a month ago and was added for data cleaning.

