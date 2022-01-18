According to experts, Covid may be turning some kids into noisy eaters

Children may have postponed certain foods and in some cases completely ate them due to conditions caused by: COVID, Experts are proposing.

Smell expert University of East Anglia Fifthsense, a charity for people suffering from sensory and taste disorders, says that some children infected with the virus may suffer from parosmia.

Parosmia is a condition in which the odor of changes in things changes or is distorted.

For example, chocolate may smell like gasoline, or someone may smell rotten cabbage instead of lemon.

Fifth Sense and Carl Philpott of the University of East Anglia at UEA have begun guidance to help parents and healthcare professionals better recognize their disability.

Professor Philpott said:

“We know that an estimated 250,000 adults in the UK have parosmia as a result of a Covid infection, but especially in the past few months since Covid began cleaning classrooms last September. , I’m starting to realize that it’s affecting me, too. “

He added:

“Until now, it wasn’t really recognized by medical professionals who found it difficult for children to eat without noticing the underlying problem.”

Professor Philpott added that he was the first in his career to see a teenage patient with parosmia.

Duncan Bourke, chairman and founder of Fifth Sense, said, “I’ve heard from parents that their children lost weight due to nutritional problems, but doctors leave this to just a noisy diet. I am. “

According to the new guidance, parents can help by keeping a diary of safe foods and triggering foods.

Professor Philpott explains:

“There are many common cues, such as meat, onions, garlic cooking, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, which vary from child to child.

“Parents and health professionals need to encourage their children to try a variety of weak-flavored foods, such as pasta, bananas, and mild cheeses, to see what they can deal with and enjoy.

“Vanilla or unscented protein and vitamin milkshakes help children get the nutrients they need without taste.

“It may sound obvious, but children can use a soft nose clip or hold their nose while eating to help block the taste.”

Guidance also suggests that children and adults should consider odor training. This includes sniffing at least four different odors (eg eucalyptus, lemon, rose, cinnamon, chocolate, coffee, lavender) twice daily for several months.

Experts cite the example of 11-year-old Mariskafi, who was infected with the coronavirus in September. Since then, he has found it difficult to eat and drink, as everything tastes “like a poop or a rotten egg.”

Dawn Kafi, a mother from Old Swan in Liverpool, said:

“He just stopped eating, the food made him angry and nauseous. It was horrifying.”

Maris was diagnosed with parosmia and was given steroid nasal drops, but with no effect.

By November he had lost about 2 kg and was taken to the hospital, dehydrated and dull.

After all, the young man had to be fed through a tube that went down through his nose to his stomach.

Maris still suffers from parosmia, but he’s starting to improve and he has some safe foods to eat.

Parental help and advice is available on the FifthSense website.

Additional report by Press Association