The brain pays attention to unfamiliar voices





Getting a good night’s sleep is not as easy as it looks. While snoozing, the brain keeps an eye on the environment, balancing the need to protect sleep with the need to wake up. An example of how the brain achieves this is to selectively respond to unfamiliar voices rather than familiar ones, according to a new study published in. JNeurosci.. Researchers at the University of Salzburg have measured brain activity in sleeping adults in response to familiar or unfamiliar voices. Unfamiliar voices induced more K-complexes, a type of brain wave associated with sensory impairment during sleep, compared to familiar voices. Familiar voices can also induce K-complexes, but only those caused by unfamiliar voices are associated with large-scale changes in brain activity associated with sensory processing. As the night goes on, the brain responds less to unfamiliar voices, making them more familiar, indicating that the brain may still be able to learn during sleep. These results suggest that the K complex allows the brain to enter a “sentinel processing mode”. In this mode, the brain stays asleep, but retains its ability to respond to associated stimuli. ### Download the full text PDF. The brain selectively tunes to an unfamiliar voice during sleep Please contact us [email protected] Get the full-text PDF and join SfN’s Journal Media List. about JNeurosci JNeurosciThe first journal of the Society for Neuroscience was launched in 1981 as a means of communicating the results of the highest quality neuroscience research to growth areas. Today, journals continue to work on cutting-edge neuroscience publishing that has immediate and lasting scientific impact, while addressing the changing publishing needs of authors, which represent the breadth of the field and the diversity of authors. .. About the Neuroscience Society The Society for Neuroscience is the world’s largest organization of scientists and physicians dedicated to understanding the brain and nervous system. Founded in 1969, the non-profit organization now has nearly 37,000 members in more than 90 countries and more than 130 branches worldwide. Survey method Experimental study Research target Man Article title The brain selectively tunes to an unfamiliar voice during sleep Article publication date January 17, 2022

Disclaimer: AAAS and Eulek Alert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted on Eurek Alert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/939826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos