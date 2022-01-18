Three people in the London area died of COVID-19 over the weekend and 21 died in a local intensive care unit

Three people died in London and the Middlesex County area over the weekend after being infected with COVID-19, and 21 people are currently working on the disease in the intensive care unit of the London Health Science Center (LHSC).

The people who died are:

A man in his 80s who did not belong to a long-term care facility had been vaccinated three times.

A man in his 90s associated with long-term care was vaccinated twice.

A man in his 80s associated with long-term care had been vaccinated three times.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) reports 818 viruses on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but the Health Unit has not tested most people suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, the actual number of cases is much higher.

COVID-19 currently has 147 inpatients and 21 in the intensive care unit, the same number reported by LHSC on Friday. Of those 147:

Eighty-three people are in the hospital to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Sixty-four were hospitalized for other illnesses and tested positive for the virus.

New drug arriving soon

At a London hospital, 390 staff tested positive for COVID-19. This was significantly lower than Friday, when 511 employees were closed due to positive results.

Ontario reported on Monday that 3,887 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, of whom 578 were hospitalized in the ICU.

However, not all hospitals in the state report weekend hospitalizations, so the actual number may be higher.

Ontario also reported on Monday that it expects 10,000 courses of treatment. New antiviral drug This can reduce the rate of hospitalization and death for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxrovid should be shipped this month.

Southwestern Public Health reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while Huron Perth reported 44 new cases.