More Omicrons Possible in Auckland After MIQ Worker Contact Test Positives

Microbiologists warn that increasing the number of contacts for MIQ workers infected with Auckland’s Omicron could lead to a positive test. After household contacts appear to have Covid-19 today..



Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

A new infection was reported after 75 isolated close contacts were already tested negative-and it rushed to the vaccination site to maximize doses of pediatrics and booster immunity. Accompanied by people who are out.

The Ministry of Health has not yet completed gene sequencing to determine if it is a hyperinfectious variant.

Microbiologist Siousxie Wiles said workers proved to be infectious.

“There are many close relationships. Those people are clearly isolated and you may see some of them currently positive,” Wiles said.

However, health officials said they were trying to track 10 people who shared bus rides with workers to make sure they were quarantined and tested as well.

Wiles said isolating contacts has spent time for more people who are eligible to “go and be boosted.”



Photo: RNZ / Duncook

More than half of eligible adults in the country receive a third injection with more than 789,000 boosters.

Pediatric vaccine

Today, on the first day of yesterday’s pediatric vaccine, thousands of children rolled up their sleeves in addition to more than 14,300 children.

Momentum is clear at Auckland’s vaccination center, and Anthony Jordan, clinical director of the Northern Regional Health Coordination Center, said the majority of parents are more enthusiastic about bringing vaccinations for their children than bookings. ..

“Today there are no lines and the demand is pretty good. By noon we had more than 8000 vaccinations and we are pretty well done by noon. About 2000 of them are 5-11 years old. It is presumed that there is, “Dr Jordan said.

However, the deployment of pediatric vaccines elsewhere in the country has not been all that simple.

Charlotte te Riet Scholten-Phillips was one of the few who told RNZ that they had visited a site listed as a child vaccination center online, but it wasn’t or wasn’t fully set up. did.

Te Riet Scholten-Phillips and her and her 5-year-old daughter had to drive the Kapiti Coast for hours yesterday and cancel their vacation next week before finally securing a vaccination appointment today. I decided not to.

“I appeared on a booking appointment that didn’t pass … and [did] All this is driving the entire region trying to find a place to do it. “

It was still possible to book online where Riet Scholten-Phillips knew they didn’t really have the child’s vaccine, and it was a concern for parents to take a break from work.

“I was waiting for a vaccine for children because I had a vaccine for adults … Finally announced on December 17th, it will occur in a month. Even with a long introduction period, it’s frustrating. The system is not functioning properly yet. “

The Ministry of Health said it was working with health committees and health providers to ensure that there were sufficient places and vaccines available, and called on people to be patient.

In a statement, National Immune Program Manager Rachel McKay explained that the number of centers will increase in the coming weeks as healthcare providers resuming their summer vacation.

“We thank those who are waiting at the vaccination center or waiting for the 0800 number for their patience, especially with reports of strong demand for child vaccination in Auckland,” Mackay said. rice field.

“It’s great to see this ingestion and additional resources deployed to the busiest sites to reduce the queue as much as possible.”

Brian Betty, medical director at the Royal New Zealand Grand Prix, said that only half of all vaccination facilities have children’s vaccines.

“There are about 500 clinics and pharmacies nationwide that use pediatric vaccines. Overall, there are about 1000 centers nationwide that can provide vaccines,” Dr. Betty said.

He also expected that as more providers were certified, they would soon become more widely available.