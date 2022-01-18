Long Covid-19 symptoms no one is talking about; signs to watch out for.Read here

Complications associated with COVID-19 infection can last for months after recovery from the disease. Patients with mild to moderate infections also have prolonged symptoms and long-term syndromes. Even a variant of Omicron, which appears to be milder than its predecessor, has warned doctors not to take it lightly, as it can lead to long COVIDs.

What is Long COVID?

Even after initial recovery, some COVID patients can develop some complications that can afflict them for several months. Doctors call these symptoms long COVID.

Most older people suffering from COVID show these symptoms for several months. But sometimes, even young people suffer from long COVID symptoms.

What are the symptoms of long COVID?

One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is loss of smell and taste. People infected with COVID usually have an upper respiratory tract infection, which leads to loss of smell and taste. Most patients recover from it, but some continue to have long-term effects-parosmia.

Parosmia is a type of odor disorder that distorts the odor. That is, even a pleasant odor can now be offensive to such patients.

Apart from that, other symptoms of long COVD include fatigue, persistent cough, shortness of breath, brain fog, and anxiety.

Why can it affect my quality of life?

Parosmia can have serious long-term consequences. Imagine you are eating food but living in a state where you can no longer enjoy it because it no longer smells the same. Or, the once refreshing smell of coffee or tea is now like rotten garbage.

What are the long-term effects of Omicron?

Infections with early variants of the coronavirus, such as mild infections and “breakthrough” cases after vaccination, could cause long-distance, long-distance COVID syndrome.

As Reuters quoted, Akiko Iwasaki, who studies viral immunology at Yale University, explained that “there is no data yet that the rate of infection with Omicron will be long COVID.”

“People who underestimate Omicron as’mild’are at risk of debilitating illness that can last for months or even years. ”

