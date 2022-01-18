Updated KCPSCOVID Protocol, Info | KCPS News Details





As we began this semester, we have been monitoring the latest guidance and protocols from both the CDC and the community health department regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. Updated information to share about how KCPS works to keep the community safe and healthy. Our contact tracing and quarantine / quarantine protocol: KCPS will continue to contact Trace to quarantine / quarantine students and staff

Quarantine and quarantine protocols updated per CDC guidance It was 10 days, but now it’s 5 days for each CDC guidance If there are no symptoms, staff and students can return to day 6 Mask (high quality) and 6 feet social distance 6-10 days Staff must undergo a negative antigen test Pre-K and HeadStart students should always be quarantined / quarantined for 10 days

COVID-19 Event Notification: KCPS will continue to notify staff / students / family members directly if they / their children are cases / close contacts and need to be quarantined / quarantined.

General COVID-19 notifications will no longer be sent.General COVID-19 information for each school site can be found on the KCPS homepage.[COVID-19情報]It is available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard on the tab. Continuing strategy without change: Social distance of 3 feet as much as possible

Frequent hand washing / disinfection

Cover coughing and sneezing

Ventilation and air filtration

Continuous cleaning With the proliferation of COVID cases due to Omicron variants, we wanted to ensure that up-to-date information was available to protect students and their families. Vaccination is a major public health strategy to end the pandemic. KCPS encourages all students over the age of 5 and their families to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective in preventing serious illness, and are widely available. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for children over the age of five. Almost 90% of COVID patients in Kansas City hospitals are unvaccinated. Their care puts a strain on medical resources throughout the city. COVID vaccines are also widely available at retail pharmacies. Check out CVS, Walgreens, HyVee and PriceChopper for appointments. If you were vaccinated 6 months ago, you can also schedule a COVID-19 booster. Boosters provide the best possible protection against Omicron variants and are currently approved for children and adults over the age of 12. Free weekly COVID test During a pandemic, KCPS works with Children’s Mercy Hospital and Kansas City Health Department to ensure the safety of students and staff at school. KCPS offers free weekly COVID testing at all schools through its health partners. Weekly tests can provide you with peace of mind while helping us understand the spread of COVID in the community. Contact your school nurse to sign up. Again, we encourage you to consider vaccinations and weekly free tests to protect your children and their families. We want your child to be in school – and healthy!

