Mass vaccination site reopened, free home test – NBC Chicago

A number of mass vaccination sites will be reopened this week in the suburbs of Chicago as health authorities aim to curb the growing number of COVID cases.

At the same time, a website set up by the government to provide millions of free home COVID tests to Americans will soon accept orders.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:

Cook County mass vaccination site reopening this week

Three large-scale mass vaccination sites in Cook County will open in the coming days to curb the increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the current Omicron surge.

County officials closed the remaining mass vaccination sites in July. Quoted a strategic change due to a sharp decline in attendance. Instead, health authorities implemented a hyperlocal model and organized clinics at festivals and other community gatherings.

In a news release on Monday, Cook County Health announced the reopening of Des Plaines, Forest Park and Mattson vaccination sites “to increase access to this booming vaccination”.

Booster Shot and Omicron: Side Effects, Eligibility, etc.

Omicron variants have increased booster shot propulsion across the country, qualifying more age groups, and allowing some groups to get additional doses faster than others.

Throughout Illinois, booster shot clinics have sprung up in recent weeks, including some suburbs of the Chicago region over the weekend. Mass vaccination sites will reopen in many suburbs of Cook County this week, Provides booster shots and initial doses.

But what do we know about the effectiveness and side effects of booster shots, especially those surrounding the Omicron variant?

You can order a free COVID test from the government later this week.Method is as follows

Starting this week, you will be able to order a quick home COVID test for free from the government website. But how many are available, when will they arrive and which tests will be available?

Omicron, flu, allergies: how can you tell the difference between symptoms?

If you’re wondering if a runny nose, sore throat, or sneezing is just an allergy, a cold, or an early sign of COVID-19 or the flu, you’re not alone.

With many people experiencing cold-like symptoms and an increasing number of cases of COVID and flu this winter, it can be difficult to understand what may be behind the onset of symptoms. I have.

Experts say that the only real way to know the answer is to test, but until then, health officials say they treat possible symptoms as COVIDs.

“If you think you have a cold, if you think you have the flu, it’s probably COVID,” said Dr. Allison Arwadi, director of public health at Chicago. I said at a press conference at the end of last month.. “When you feel sick, you need to stay home.”

Do you need a vaccine to fly? CDC Air Travel Guidelines and Other Things You Need to Know

With the proliferation of Omicron variants, questions about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel guidance, especially testing and vaccines, are swirling online.

Specific requirements and guidelines vary greatly depending on where you are and where you are heading.

Here’s what you need to know:

Former Chicago City Councilor Calls for Release of Prison Over COVID Concerns

A former Chicago city council member convicted of tax evasion is calling for early release from prison due to his age, medical condition, and the surge in COVID-19 on Omicron fuel.

Edward Vrdolyak’s lawyer said he filed an emergency petition on Friday. Chicago Tribune.

According to lawyers, an 84-year-old woman suffers from conditions such as dementia and has a weakened immune system, which increases her risk of serious illness and death.

Chicago quotes restaurant, Jim for COVID vaccine violation

Chicago officials have given companies more than 30 citations for failing to implement the city’s requirement that people show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.

The order came into force on January 3, and until Wednesday, the city’s commercial and consumer protection agencies issued 32 citations to 16 companies.

The Chicago Tribune reports that businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, swimming schools, and children’s playgrounds.

Is dizziness a symptom of COVID-19?What you need to know

COVID-19, among the most frequently reported, can cause a huge number of symptoms with fever, cough and malaise.

However, it is important to be aware of less common symptoms such as dizziness.

“Countless studies” from different parts of the world have revealed that dizziness has occurred as a result of COVID infection. article It was published in the National Institutes of Health, National Library of Medicine.

The doctor who wrote the article says the findings are not surprising, as dizziness has historically been associated with viral infections.

According to the CDC, what to do after a positive COVID test is:

As Omicron variants continue to increase the number of cases of COVID, you may be faced with the possibility of being positive for the first time in a coronavirus test and may not know what to do if the diagnosis is made.

Approximately 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Illinois over the past two years, with the highest number of pandemics across the state last month.

Fortunately, most cases of COVID-19 will cause mild symptoms, and if the virus test is positive, there is a set of procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What if my COVID test is positive after quarantine? Here’s what the CDC does:

Should I remain isolated if my COVID-19 test is positive after quarantine and I have no symptoms?

by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAlthough people are encouraged, they do not need to be tested for coronavirus after 5 days of quarantine after diagnosis.

The CDC can end the quarantine period after a full 5 days, if there is no antipyretic for 24 hours without taking antipyretics and other symptoms improve.

