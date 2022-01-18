Hospitalization will decrease, but will remain above 400 for 7 consecutive days

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maine declined slightly on Tuesday, but remained at more than 400 for seven consecutive days.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported exactly 400 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Of these, 105 are on critical care and 50 are on ventilator. In total, 3,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.

The proliferation of new infections caused by Omicron variants has led to increased hospitalizations here and across the country, but there are some indications that the variants are causing less serious symptoms for some people. .. In Maine, the number of COVID-19 patients has been steadily increasing for several weeks overall, but the number of people in need of critical care or ventilation has actually leveled off or declined.

According to the US CDC, the number of hospitalized patients has also risen to the highest level ever in the country, with an average of 133,187 patients last week.

Main health officials also reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the state recorded a large backlog of older cases as a result of a suspension of positive test processing over the weekend of the holidays. Seems to be a partial count. We are still working on confirmation. According to the main CDC website, most of the new cases for Tuesday’s update were submitted to the state for review on January 4th (two weeks ago), and positive tests for the last 10 days are still being processed by the state. not. ..

No additional deaths were reported, with a total pandemic of 1,658. Maine’s mortality rate during a pandemic is the third lowest per capita. Only Hawaii and Vermont are low.

Despite the relatively small total number of new cases in Maine on Tuesday, the highly contagious variant of Omicron has led to a surge in cases both here and across the country. According to the US CDC, the average for 7 days is 798,335, which is about twice the number of cases per day two weeks ago.

Although the prevalence of Maine is higher than ever, the state is ranked the lowest of all states with 558 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. The national ratio is 1,683 per 100,000 people.

But it can also be caused by the state’s inability to keep up with the positive test. State officials say daily case updates are no longer a reliable way to track a pandemic, as they are undergoing backlogs and home tests that are not part of the count.

Many people will be assisted by members of the Maine Guard this week, but the epidemic of Omicron variants is putting an even greater burden on hospitals. The two hospitals that receive the most security guards are the Main Medical Center in Portland (30) and the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick (19).

There are some signs that the Omicron wave has peaked in some areas, but it may still be several weeks before Maine sees the signs. Some schools are temporarily switching to distance learning because too many staff are ill.

On the other hand, vaccination is stable. Overall, Maine has given 970,739 final doses, which means that 72.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, and 530,942 boosters make up 39.5% of the population. ..

Vaccination rates are much lower in some parts of the state, as they have been for months. Somerset County is the only county that has yet to reach 60%, with Franklin and Piscataquis slightly above 60%.

This story will be updated

