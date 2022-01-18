Health
Half of Ontario’s opioid deaths interacted with the health care system last month: Study
Half of Ontario people who died in Toronto Opioid New reports show that overdose in the early stages of the pandemic interacted with the health care system in the month prior to their death.
Studies have also shown that one in four people went to see a doctor, went to the emergency department, or was discharged just a week ago.
“This is very to ensure that our healthcare system meets the needs of people who use drugs and helps connect them to the services needed to prevent these deadly overdose. It represents a missed significant opportunity, “said Dr. Tara, Gomes, a Unity Health epidemiologist and researcher at the Intario Drug Policy Research Network, who co-authored the study.
A report entitled “Dosing and Healthcare Usage Patterns for People Who Died of Opioid-Related Toxicity During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ontario” was published Tuesday by Unity Health and the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network. .. The report was contributed by the Ontario Public Health Service, the Chief Coroner’s Office, and ICES, a non-profit health research organization.
The authors are looking for safer drug supplies, increased access to low-barrier treatments in the medical setting, affordable support housing, more harm reduction services and monitored consumption areas, especially outside the city. ..
“The loss of life due to opioid toxicity in Ontario only deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner, in a statement.
“Understanding how people interact with healthcare providers, support systems, and harm reduction services helps develop policies aimed at preventing further opioid-related deaths.”
The report found that the majority of deaths recorded between March and December 2020 (89 percent) were associated with non-prescription opioids, which are almost exclusively fentanyl.
Gomez said two in three people died of evidence of opioid use disorder. This means that about one-third of people had no evidence of substance use disorder.
“Many of those people are likely to be people who use the drug once in a while,” she said.
Opioid Crisis: Mothers who have lost their children due to overdose of fentanyl speak in a small community at stake
“And because they haven’t developed the same level of tolerance to these really powerful drugs, it could actually be a population at high risk of overdose from this truly unpredictable drug supply. there is.”
Trend story
The study followed the group’s study published in May and showed that fatal opioid overdose increased by more than 75% in Ontario from March to December 2020 compared to the same time frame of the previous year. I did.
Compared to 1,162 people from March to December 2019, 2,050 people died from opioid-related overdose in about 10 months.
Researchers were able to correlate most of these deaths with other medical data to better understand some situations.
The increasingly unstable drug supply appears to be associated with a surge, Gomez said.
“While the role of prescription opioids has historically been focused on as a major cause of overdose crisis, the report states that unregulated drug supply is primarily the cause of fatal overdose. , Deaths are primarily caused by fentanyl, “the report states.
A warning was issued to the Waterloo region after suspected overdose of three people on Saturday
Researchers have detected a 5-fold increase in the fatal opioid overdose during a pandemic compared to the non-pharmaceutical benzodiazepine.
“People aren’t prescribed anxiolytics, but the supply of unregulated drugs is actually contaminated with benzodiazepines,” Gomez said.
She said the addition of benzodiazepines further complicates the response to overdose and subsequent treatment.
“I’ve heard people who are so sedated against drug-supplied benzodiazepines that they can’t awaken for hours at a time because they only reverse the opioid effect after administration of naloxone,” Gomez said. Said.
She said that opioids mixed with benzodiazepines “increase respiratory depression and sedation, so you are still badly sedated and breathe even slower, so you are more likely to cause overdose and severe overdose. It will be. “
Researchers also found that opioid overdose mortality was nearly three times higher in northern Ontario than in southern Ontario, taking population into account.
Meanwhile, researchers found that one in six opioid overdose died during a pandemic did not have a home, after previous reports found that the opioid crisis was far more homeless than the rest of the population. I further understood why I was hitting.
Researchers have found that in the days and weeks before the population dies, they interact with the health system at the same rate as other populations, but help the emergency department rather than outpatient treatments such as visits. To a family doctor who was much more likely to ask.
Gomez said he is undergoing an advanced mental health diagnosis among homeless people who have died from opioid overdose.
“Given the increasing rate of overdose among people experiencing homelessness during a pandemic, scale up of monitored consumer services with shelter settings and easily accessible treatment options. Is guaranteed, “the researchers wrote.
