Omicron’s optimism is still unpleasant, Foch says





Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that it was premature to say whether the Omicron variant would be like seasonal flu, foretelling the transition of covid-19 from a pandemic to endemic disease. At the same online conference, Moderna gave optimism about both the Omicron-specific vaccine and the single shot that covers both influenza and coronavirus. "It's an unresolved question whether Omicron will be the live virus vaccination that everyone wants," Forch, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Conference. rice field. Other scientists and government officials say that the rapid spread and mild consequences of Omicron, like the flu in the world, could indicate the final shift to learning to live with the virus. It shows an optimistic view. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told the French newspaper Le Figaro that life could soon return to normal.

Omicron is so contagious that low levels of infection can be less severe and can burden hospitals, Forch said. However, he said it was important to focus on fighting a comprehensive pandemic rather than reacting to each new variant.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said: “You will chase it forever.”

“The reason it is driven by all of us is the mechanism by which it can provoke a response to commonality between all the actual and potential variants we see. It’s about finding out what it is, “he said.

In the same panel, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said he would soon share data on his Omicron-specific vaccines with regulators.

“We should be in the clinic in the coming weeks, and hopefully in the March time frame we will have data to share with regulators to understand the next steps,” he said. Said.

Bansel also said he hopes the US-based company will have a combined vaccine booster that can be tested in advanced research in the second quarter, with a single shot covering both influenza and covid-19. I’ll use it next year, saying it would be the best scenario if possible.

“I don’t think it will happen in all countries, but we believe it can happen in some countries next year,” he said.

Moderna has been criticized for prioritizing the distribution of vaccines to developed countries. Only a small portion of that supply went to poor countries via Covax.

Fauci also said resistance to the well-established public health measures was hindering the fight against covid-19 and lamented its development as “extremely disturbing.”

“We have this degree of opposition to regular, normal, and easy-to-understand public health measures,” he said. “It is much better to wear masks, promote vaccinations, and resist the kind of measures we know when all of us are united as a society.”

Still, there are many optimistic reasons for advances in treatment and vaccines, improved public health communication, and preparedness for future outbreaks, as emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Said Annelies Wilder-Smith, a professor at London. panel.

“The trip will resume,” she said. “I think we will have a better summer.”

4th shot study

Also on Monday, an Israeli hospital said preliminary studies showed that a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provided limited protection against the currently raging Omicron variants around the world.

Sheva Hospital began vaccination of health care workers for the fourth time last month. There are 154 people vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 120 people vaccinated with Moderna. All had previously been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three times.

Clinical trials found that both groups showed a “slightly higher” increase in antibodies than after the third vaccination last year. However, he said the increase in antibody did not prevent the spread of Omicron.

“Despite elevated antibody levels, the fourth vaccine provides only partial protection against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital’s infectious disease unit. “Vaccines that were more effective against previous variants have less protection than Omicron.”

Preliminary results questioned Israel’s decision to provide a second booster shot (and a fourth shot overall) to a population of 60 or more. The government says more than 500,000 people have received a second boost in the last few weeks.

Dr. Nerman Ash, director of the Israeli Ministry of Health, said the study did not mean that the fourth vaccination was a mistake. “It returns antibody levels to the starting levels of the third booster, which is very important, especially among the elderly,” he told Channel 13 TV.

But he said the study would be considered when the authorities discuss whether to extend additional booster campaigns to a wider population.

Israel became one of the first countries to widely vaccinate the population last year and last summer became the first country to offer booster shots. The latest booster campaign for older Israelis is believed to be the first in the world.

The country’s active efforts have failed to stop Omicron in the last few weeks. This variant has caused record levels of infection in Israel and has sent more and more people to hospitals, but the number of serious illnesses is below the previous wave.

It also drives a large number of Israelis into quarantine, burdening schools and businesses.

Omicron is already predominant in many countries and can also infect those who have been vaccinated or infected with previous versions of the virus. However, early studies have shown that it is less likely to cause more severe illness than the delta type. Vaccination and booster immunization provide strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Today, the Israeli government has announced that it will reduce the compulsory quarantine period from 7 days to 5 days in order to keep the economy running.

“This decision, although difficult, allows us to continue to protect public health on the one hand and the economy on the other, and to safely overcome this wave,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. ..

The information in this article was provided by Andy Hoffman and Corinne Gretler of Bloomberg News (TNS). And by The Associated Press’s Josef Federman, Jamesy Keaten, Joe McDonald, Maria Cheng, Sheikh Saaliq, and Frank Jordans.