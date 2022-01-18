Endemic Covid does not mean the end of danger

The World Health Organization warns against the idea that the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic means that the disease is no longer dangerous.

“People talk about pandemics and endemic diseases,” WHO emergency director Michael Ryan told a virtual session at the World Economic Forum.

“Endemic malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people; endemic HIV; endemic violence in our city center.

“Endemic itself doesn’t mean good, it just means it’s here forever,” Ryan told the Davos Agenda Roundtable on Vaccine Fairness.

The rapidly spreading epidemic variant of Covid-19 is far more contagious than previous strains, but does not appear to cause less serious illness in vaccinated people.

It sparked a debate about the virus’s transition from a pandemic to endemic-in the sense that the danger goes through.

“What we have to do is reach low levels of morbidity with the largest vaccinations in our population, so no one needs to die,” Ryan said.

“In my view, this is the end of the emergency. This is the end of the pandemic.”

WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan

Ryan added that vaccine-led public health measures could end the wave of death and hospitalization by the end of 2022.

But he added: “We will never end the virus this year. We will never end the virus. The pandemic virus will eventually become part of the ecosystem.

“What we can do is end a public health emergency.”

With the exception of the one-shot Janssen product, all Covid-19 vaccines urgently approved by WHO require two injections.

At some point, Ryan proposed the prospect of three to four doses, which is considered the entire process of vaccination for permanent prophylaxis against severe Covid’s disease.

“Looking at how knowledge develops, the immune system matures, and how it responds to re-exposure or additional vaccination, the main course of vaccination of vulnerable individuals may be 3 or 4 in the future. A single dose. “

“They are not called boosters. It turns out that 3-4 doses are needed to develop their long-term, strong immunity that protects you from long-term hospitalization and death. “

Covid-19 Jab Safe During Pregnancy-EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today said that the latest safety data reassures the use of mRNA vaccines during pregnancy.

The Covid-19 Task Force conducted a detailed review of several studies, including about 65,000 pregnancies at various stages.

According to the EMA, this review showed no signs of increased risk of fetal pregnancy complications, miscarriage, preterm birth, or adverse effects after mRNA Vaccination.

Authorities said the results appear to be consistent throughout the study examining these results, despite some restrictions on the data.

So far, pregnancy is pregnant or may become pregnant in the near future, given that pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of severe Covid-19, especially in the second and third semesters. People are encouraged to be vaccinated along the country. Recommendations.

Lifting the curfew of Covid-19 in Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona police police car guarding the entrance to Plaza Real

Catalonia will lift the Covid-19 curfew imposed just before Christmas on Friday, but other social distance measurements will continue to be valid in northern Spain.

“Restrictions on night travel are in effect until January 21, after which you will be able to travel the city of Catalonia as usual,” said Patricia Prague, a spokeswoman for the local government.

“We haven’t reached the peak yet, but the trend shows that the sixth wave is slowing down,” she added.

The Covid infection rate in Catalonia, with a population of 7.7 million, which is heavily dependent on tourism, is above the national average.

The percentage of Covid patients in the intensive care unit is 577, almost twice the national average.

Since December 23, it is illegal to go out between 1 am and 6 am in the provincial capital Barcelona and other towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

While that measure is currently being lifted, other coronavirus restrictions in Catalonia will halve the number of people who can enter bars and restaurants, close nightclubs, and have a personal gathering of more than 10 people. It is still valid, such as prohibiting it.

The area remains stricter than the capital Madrid in that it requires the public to present a Covid vaccination certificate to enter bars and restaurants.

Spain has witnessed a surge in infections since December and its prevalence is currently one of the highest in Europe.

The country is one of the highest immunization rates on the continent, with 90.5% of people over the age of 12 being double-jabed.

Increased hospitalization due to Australian Omicron surge

Australia is dealing with the worst outbreak of a pandemic

Australia suffers from the worst days of the pandemic as the rapidly changing outbreak of Omicron continues to push hospitalization rates to record levels, even though daily infections have been slightly alleviated.

Australia is addressing the worst outbreak of Covid-19, fueled by an omicron variant of the coronavirus that has placed more people in hospitals and intensive care units than at any time during the pandemic.

According to official data, a total of 77 deaths were recorded, surpassing the national record of 57 last Thursday.

“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” Dominique Perottet, Prime Minister of New South Wales (NSW), said in a media briefing.

Only four of the people who died in New South Wales received booster shots, and state health officials urged people to avoid delays and immediately receive a third dose. 33 people were given twice.

“We need to feel urgent to accept the booster dose,” said Kelly Chant, chief health officer at NSW. “In the case of Omicron, we know that the protection is lower, and we need the next boost to get that higher level of protection.”

As hospitalizations increased, Victoria declared “code brown” at the hospital. This is usually reserved for short-term emergencies and empowers the hospital to cancel non-emergency medical services and cancel staff vacations.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the federal government plans to provide private hospitals with up to 57,000 nurses and more than 100,000 staff in Omicron-affected areas across the country to help public hospitals respond. Said that it started.

Queensland said none of today’s record 16 deaths in the state had received booster shots. Of the 45 people who died in the state from Covid-19 after December 13, only one received the third dose.

About 73,000 new infections were reported today, down from last Thursday’s high of 150,000.

So far, Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which about 1.3 million have occurred in the last two weeks. The total number of deaths was 2,776.

Last week, a surge in the number of cases undermined consumer confidence, causing a voluntary blockade and curbing spending, even though the state tried to avoid the blockade and continue its business, according to an ANZ study. ..

According to polls that are gaining widespread attention today, Omicron has also reduced the approval rate of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, placing the opposition Labor Party in a leading position months after the federal elections.

Authorities usually do not identify subspecies of coronavirus that lead to death, but authorities say that most patients in the intensive care unit are infected with the Omicron strain, and “a significant number” of unvaccinated young people. It states that it is forming.

Israel sticks to the fourth vaccination and sees Omicron decline in a week

Health officials predict that cases will decline in a week as Israel continues to provide a fourth Covid-19 vaccination, despite preliminary findings that it is not sufficient to prevent Omicron infection. He said he was.

Israel, the fastest country to start vaccination a year ago, began offering a fourth shot (also known as a second booster) to the most vulnerable and high-risk groups last month.

According to a preliminary study released yesterday by an Israeli hospital, the fourth injection increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third, but it is “probably” not enough to fend off the highly contagious Omicron.

Nuffman Ash, Secretary of Health, said the findings were “not surprising to some extent” as Omicron infections were recorded after the fourth dose.

“But I continue to vaccinate people because we evaluate that this vaccine (dose) still provides protection from serious morbidity, especially for the elderly and at-risk people. I call on you, “he told Army Radio.

Taking care of patients in the Covid isolation ward at Ziv Medical Center in Safed

Like elsewhere, Israel has seen Covid-19 cases spiraling because of Omicron. However, it did not record deaths from variants, and Professor Ash said there was no increase in the number of Coivd-19 patients on ECMO machines-the gauge of the most critical cases.

Additional Report: Fargal Bowers