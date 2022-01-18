Pandas remain chubby with the help of changes in gut bacteria, studies suggest





However, new research suggests that creatures have evolved to get the most out of what they eat.

Their gut bacteria change in late spring and early summer when bamboo is the most nutritious-while germinating green buds, which are rich in protein. Bacteria gain weight and store fat in bears. Researchers said this could make up for a nutrient deficiency later in the year when bamboo plants had only chopped fiber leaves.

“I’ve long known that these pandas have different gut flora during the shoot-eating season, and it’s very much that they’re more chubby at this time of the year. It’s obvious, “said Guangping Huang, the researcher’s principal research author. For the Zoological Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in a news release.

This study was published in the journal Cell Reports on Tuesday.

To investigate how gut bacteria affect panda metabolism, the team first began with eight wild giant pandas in Mt. Qingling, China, both in the leaf-eating season and in the shoot-eating season. We collected feces from the pandas and then investigated how the fecal samples differed. They found that the panda’s intestines were more abundant with a bacterium called Clostridium butyricum during the season of enjoying fresh bamboo shoots. To understand whether this bacterium helps bears gain weight and accumulate weight, researchers placed the collected panda dung in laboratory mice for fecal transplantation.Then they fed the mice for 3 weeks A bamboo-based meal that simulates what a panda eats. Mice are very different from pandas, but could not perform such tests on endangered or vulnerable animals, and co-author of the study, Zoological and Zoological Institute of the Institute of Zoology. Wei Fuwen, a professor at the Key Lab of Conservation Biology, said at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The mouse was a good substitute. “The mouse has proven to be an effective model for studying the function of the human gut flora,” Wei said in an email. Researchers have found that mice transplanted with panda droppings collected during the shoot-eating season gained significant weight despite consuming the same amount of food. “Gut microbiota was the only variable in this study,” Wei explained. Felix Sommer, group leader in the functional host microflora study at Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel, Germany, said the number of pandas involved in the study was small and the experiment was conducted only once. Sommer, who was not involved in the study, also emphasized that researchers found a correlation, not a causal relationship between bacteria and weight gain. “We would have asked for some kind of validation experiment or resampling at another year or time,” Sommer, who did a similar study on hibernating brown bears, said in an email. Wei said more work is needed to directly verify the panda’s causality. He added that their work may help improve the health of captive giant pandas.

