COVID-19 | Fresh clinical management protocol includes active tuberculosis as a comorbidity





Union Health advises COVID-19 patients to be tested for tuberculosis and other symptoms if the cough lasts for more than 2 to 3 weeks. He also instructed the state to pay attention to the reduction in the number of COVID-19 tests. Arti Ahuja, an additional secretary to the Ministry of Health, said it was important to effectively track the spread of the pandemic. In a letter to the United States, she said that testing should be increased in a strategic way, given the tendency for case positives in certain areas. Testing was still an important and important factor. Data available on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal showed that testing was rejected in many states and Union territories. In all recommendations for testing issued by ICMR, including the latest on January 10, she explained that the basic purpose was early detection of cases for rapid quarantine and care. Important strategy Testing has remained an important strategy for pandemic management. This helps identify new clusters and new hotspots for infection, and may facilitate immediate containment actions such as containment zone settings, contact tracing, quarantine, quarantine, and follow-up. She pointed out. On the other hand, the revised version of “Clinical Guidance on the Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients” published by the Ministry of Health investigates cases where active tuberculosis is added as a risk factor for severe illness or death and coughing continues more than once. The need is emphasized. 3 weeks. The ministry said there is no evidence of injectable steroids that do not require oxygen supplementation in COVID-19 patients or are beneficial for continuation after discharge. “Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapies such as steroids can carry the risk of secondary infections such as invasive muscular disease if used too early, at high doses, or for longer than necessary,” he said. .. People over the age of 60, or suffering from cardiovascular disease, hypertension, coronary artery disease, true diabetes, and other immunodeficiency conditions such as HIV, active tuberculosis, chronic lung, kidney or liver disease, cerebrovascular disease or obesity Those who have severe illness and mortality are listed in the guidelines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/fresh-clinical-management-protocol-includes-active-tb-as-comorbidity/article38287545.ece

