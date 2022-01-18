Health
WHO says there is no evidence for healthy children, adolescents need Covid boosters
World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 3, 2020, during the outbreak of COVID-19 due to the new coronavirus, the Geneva United Nations Correspondents Association (ACANU) Attend a press conference to be hosted. ..
Fabrice Cofreeni | Reuters
“There is currently no evidence” suggesting that healthy children and adolescents need booster shots to supplement Covid-19 vaccination, said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organization Chief Scientist.
Swaminasan is an advisory group of an institution called Sage, or Strategic advisory group of experts on immunizationWe will meet later this week to discuss how countries should think about giving booster shots.
“The purpose is to protect the most vulnerable people and those at the highest risk of serious illness and death. These are elderly people with immunodeficiency in the underlying illness and are also health care workers. “Swaminasan said. WHO Media Briefing..
Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program, said WHO does not yet know the frequency and frequency of doses that people will ultimately need.
“I think people are afraid that this booster will be every few months and everyone will have to get one. I don’t think there is an answer yet.” Ryan said.
He said scientists may eventually redefine the number of doses required in the major series of Covid Shots. Most healthy people may need only 2 shots, but older people and people with immunodeficiency may need 3-4 shots, he said.
Swaminasan and Ryan commented about two after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the current surge in coronavirus cases with highly contagious Omicron variants. It will be issued in a week.
The surge has also led to a surge in pediatric cases. Over 580,000 cases of coronavirus in children were reported during the week ending January 6, recording a 78% increase from the week ending December 30. American Pediatric Society..
