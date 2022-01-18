Governor Edwards, Dr. Canter Releases Statement Over 1 Million COVID Infections in Louisiana





Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Canter issued a statement on more than one million COVID infections reported in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 29,125 new cases since January 14th on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,025,748. “Today, Louisiana has officially reported more than one million cases of COVID since the start of the 2020 pandemic, reaching another cool milestone, and underreported cases. So, in fact, more people in Louisiana are infected with COVID. At some point in the last 22 months. And looking for early signs that this current pandemic of Omicron has subsided. However, there are still so many sick people in our state and there are too many people with COVID in our hospital. Most tragicly, 15,195 Louisianas have this illness. Died. “We have a lot of shining light in the darkness of this pandemic-our health care hero who fights at the forefront every day to save lives, children learn in difficult situations. Our teachers working to help us, our essential worker economy that protects us is advancing. But the brightest light we have is safe and effective. COVID Infection. It is free and widely available to all people over the age of 5 throughout Louisiana. We know that these vaccines prevent the most serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. More Louisianas will be able to take vaccines and COVID boosters, wear masks and see this pandemic later while we are faced with this Omicron surge. Is my ardent hope and prayer. “ “Thankfully, Omicron is less likely to put you in the hospital on average than other variants, but that’s just an average,” Dr. Canter said. “Thankfully, Omicron is less likely to hospitalize you on average than other variants, but that’s average, as many people currently hospitalized in Louisiana show us. , COVID-19 can be very ill. The best precautions against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 are to be vaccinated and enhanced as soon as you qualify. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/3535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

