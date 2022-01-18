Health
Maternal COVID-19 infection increases the risk of low birth weight, preterm birth, and stillbirth
Studies have shown that unvaccinated pregnant women with this disease are more likely to have poor childbirth results, even without severe respiratory problems.
Women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy were more likely to have poor birth outcomes, including low birth weight, preterm birth, small babies, and stillbirth, according to new research results published in. Lancet Digital Health..1
Researchers at the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) examined electronic health records of more than 18,000 women who underwent SARS-CoV-2 testing during pregnancy. They compared the results of unvaccinated females with those who tested positive during pregnancy and those who tested negative.1
There were 882 women who tested positive during pregnancy.1
“We found that SARS-CoV-2 infection showed an increase in preterm and stillbirth, primarily caused by first and second trimester infections,” said Dr. Samantha Piecos, lead author of the study. Stated in a statement. “The only largest predictor of gestational age at birth is gestational age at infection, and the earlier age at infection is associated with the earlier age at birth.”1
The females in this study had mild or moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection. The severity of maternal COVID-19 infection did not correlate with gestational age at birth.1
Moreover, even if maternal COVID-19 did not cause serious respiratory problems during infection, the outcome of childbirth was poor.1
Women in the SARS-CoV-2 positive cohort have Hispanic ethnicity, increased obesity index, lower education levels, Medicaid insurance, Asian or non-white race, Medicaid insurance, young age, and other known factors. It is associated with the consequences of negative births that were likely to have. To explain this and make a true apple-to-apple comparison, researchers used statistical matching techniques to control confounding variables.1
“Pregnant people are at increased risk of adverse consequences after SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if their mother’s COVID-19 is less severe, and may benefit from enhanced post-infection monitoring. “There is,” said the corresponding author of the paper, Jennifer Hadlock, MD and ISB assistant professor in a statement.1
“COVID-19 increases the risk of both maternal and fetal health, so this emphasizes the importance of protecting pregnant women,” Hadlock said.1
This study was conducted before the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available in the United States.1
According to the statement, there are opportunities for future research to see if vaccination helps prevent negative childbirth outcomes in breakthrough cases.1
According to the results of another study by the CDC published in December 2021, intensive care unit admission rates were 0.7% for mothers with COVID-19 and without COVID-19.2 within the reporting areas of 15 jurisdictions. It was 0.1% for mothers.
