Studies: Blood tests evaluated by machine learning can predict the survival of COVID-19





1/5 According to researchers, levels of specific proteins in the blood can be used to predict whether inpatients with COVID-19 are most likely to survive. File Photo by Debbie Hill / UPI | License photo January 18 (UPI)- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by machine learning approaches to predict whether they will recover from the disease and survive or die. PLOS Digital Health found. According to the researchers, the 14 proteins found in the blood samples used in the study changed in opposite directions in patients who did not survive and those who survived. Based on these findings, a research team at Charité Berlin, an academic hospital in the German capital, designed a machine learning model to predict the survival of COVID-19 based on a single time point measurement of these proteins. Was developed. “It is difficult for physicians to estimate the individual risk of patient deterioration and / or death from COVID-19,” study co-author Florian Kurth said in a press release. “Our research is [protein] Markers combined with artificial intelligence-based risk prediction models can fairly well predict the probability that an individual patient will die or survive, “he said. The researchers tested the model in 24 severely ill COVID-10 patients being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The data show that 18 of the 19 surviving patients and 5 of the 5 who died correctly predicted outcomes. According to the World Health Organization, hospitals around the world have struggled to treat a large number of severely ill COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. In the United States, where viral delta and omicron variants continue to circulate, infected patients Overwhelm many hospitals Nationwide. Proper triage or prioritization of patients with COVID-19 ICU may, but is not required, to respond better to treatment than those who do not. Often depressed, German researchers said, in order for front-line healthcare professionals to efficiently allocate care resources. The study measured levels of 321 proteins in blood samples taken 349 times from 50 severely ill COVID-19 patients treated in two hospitals, Germany and Austria. Of the patients included in the study, 15 died within an average of 28 days of admission. For those who survived, most spent about two months in the hospital, the researchers said. Using the 14 blood proteins identified in the study, their machine learning approach not only identifies patients at greatest risk of death, but does certain treatments change the survival potential of individual patients? It may also be useful for testing. .. “We found 14 proteins that change in the opposite direction over time in patients who survive compared to those who do not survive in the intensive care unit,” Kurth said. “Interestingly, plasma levels of all these proteins were previously found to be altered by COVID-19. [in other studies, [which] I am particularly confident in the results of the survey. “

