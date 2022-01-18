According to the model, the United States is facing a wave of death from Omicron in the coming weeks

Fast-moving variants of Omicron may be less severe than their predecessors, but COVID-19 deaths in the United States are on the rise, and modelers say by the time the waves subside in mid-March 5 We estimate that 10,000 to 300,000 Americans could die.

The 7-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States has been on the rise since mid-November, reaching about 1,700 on January 17, still below the January 2021 peak of 3,300. I am.residents Started to rise slightly two weeks agoAlthough most of the population is one tenth of last year before being vaccinated.

Despite the signs that Omicron causes mild illness on average, unprecedented levels of infection throughout the country mean that many vulnerable people become severely ill. If the forecast cap is reached, it will boost the total number of US deaths from COVID-19 to more than one million by early spring.

An epidemiologist at the University of South Florida said, “Many people are still dying because of the high infectivity of Omicron.” Jason Salemi.. “Unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better.”

The morgue is beginning to run out of space in Johnson County, Kansas, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of health. More than 30 people have died in the county this year, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated.

However, the idea that variants, which are generally less serious, can still kill thousands of people was difficult for health professionals to convey. The mathematics that a small fraction of so many infectious diseases can cause so many deaths is difficult to visualize.

“Overall, You will meet more sick people Even if you are unlikely to get sick as an individual. ” Catriona Sche Of Pennsylvania State University Some pandemic models Share the combined forecasts with the White House.

The wave of death towards the United States It will reach the summit in late January or early February, Shea said. In early February, weekly deaths can be as high as or higher than the Delta peak, and even higher than last year’s US peak deaths.

Several Unknown part of these deaths Although some people are infected with the delta variant, experts say that Omicron is also deadly.

“This is Omicron-led,” Shea said of the upcoming wave of death.

The combined model predicts that 1.5 million Americans will be hospitalized and 191,000 will die from mid-December to mid-March. Taking into account model uncertainty, US deaths during the Omicron wave can range from 58,000 to 305,000.

Still, it is becoming increasingly clear that the risk of Omicron is lower than in previous variants.New evidence from about 70,000 patients in Southern California suggests Omicron causes milder illnesses than Delta..

Preliminary investigationOmicron patients have a 53% lower risk of hospitalization with respiratory symptoms, a 74% lower risk of ICU admission, and a risk of death, posted online and quoted in a recent White House briefing. Was found to be 91% lower. This unpeer-reviewed study is by researchers at Kaiser Permanente and the University of California, Berkeley.

“It’s hard to say clearly that it’s good news,” said the study co-author. Sara Y. Tartov, Kaiser Permanente Research Scientist. “There may be good news in the sense that if you get infected, you’re less likely to get seriously ill, but from a social point of view, it’s a huge burden for us. It’s still a serious situation. , We need to maintain practices and behaviors that we know protect us. “

Overloaded hospitals also said they could contribute to more deaths Mark Lipsitch He is responsible for Harvard TH Chan Public Health School and is the Science Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Prediction Center.

“In places where there is a great shortage of staff and patients are overloaded, the quality of care begins to decline, as medical professionals tell us,” Lipsitch said. “It may also lead to higher mortality, but it’s not in any model I know.”