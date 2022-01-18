Health
According to the model, the United States is facing a wave of death from Omicron in the coming weeks
Fast-moving variants of Omicron may be less severe than their predecessors, but COVID-19 deaths in the United States are on the rise, and modelers say by the time the waves subside in mid-March 5 We estimate that 10,000 to 300,000 Americans could die.
The 7-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States has been on the rise since mid-November, reaching about 1,700 on January 17, still below the January 2021 peak of 3,300. I am.residents Started to rise slightly two weeks agoAlthough most of the population is one tenth of last year before being vaccinated.
Despite the signs that Omicron causes mild illness on average, unprecedented levels of infection throughout the country mean that many vulnerable people become severely ill. If the forecast cap is reached, it will boost the total number of US deaths from COVID-19 to more than one million by early spring.
An epidemiologist at the University of South Florida said, “Many people are still dying because of the high infectivity of Omicron.” Jason Salemi.. “Unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better.”
Newsletter
Get the free Coronavirus Today newsletter
Sign up for the latest news, the best stories, what they mean to you, and the answers to your questions.
You may receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The morgue is beginning to run out of space in Johnson County, Kansas, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of health. More than 30 people have died in the county this year, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated.
However, the idea that variants, which are generally less serious, can still kill thousands of people was difficult for health professionals to convey. The mathematics that a small fraction of so many infectious diseases can cause so many deaths is difficult to visualize.
“Overall, You will meet more sick people Even if you are unlikely to get sick as an individual. ” Catriona Sche Of Pennsylvania State University Some pandemic models Share the combined forecasts with the White House.
The wave of death towards the United States It will reach the summit in late January or early February, Shea said. In early February, weekly deaths can be as high as or higher than the Delta peak, and even higher than last year’s US peak deaths.
Several Unknown part of these deaths Although some people are infected with the delta variant, experts say that Omicron is also deadly.
“This is Omicron-led,” Shea said of the upcoming wave of death.
The combined model predicts that 1.5 million Americans will be hospitalized and 191,000 will die from mid-December to mid-March. Taking into account model uncertainty, US deaths during the Omicron wave can range from 58,000 to 305,000.
Still, it is becoming increasingly clear that the risk of Omicron is lower than in previous variants.New evidence from about 70,000 patients in Southern California suggests Omicron causes milder illnesses than Delta..
Preliminary investigationOmicron patients have a 53% lower risk of hospitalization with respiratory symptoms, a 74% lower risk of ICU admission, and a risk of death, posted online and quoted in a recent White House briefing. Was found to be 91% lower. This unpeer-reviewed study is by researchers at Kaiser Permanente and the University of California, Berkeley.
“It’s hard to say clearly that it’s good news,” said the study co-author. Sara Y. Tartov, Kaiser Permanente Research Scientist. “There may be good news in the sense that if you get infected, you’re less likely to get seriously ill, but from a social point of view, it’s a huge burden for us. It’s still a serious situation. , We need to maintain practices and behaviors that we know protect us. “
Overloaded hospitals also said they could contribute to more deaths Mark Lipsitch He is responsible for Harvard TH Chan Public Health School and is the Science Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Prediction Center.
“In places where there is a great shortage of staff and patients are overloaded, the quality of care begins to decline, as medical professionals tell us,” Lipsitch said. “It may also lead to higher mortality, but it’s not in any model I know.”
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2022-01-18/us-faces-wave-of-omicron-deaths-in-coming-weeks-models-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022