Health Unit says 31 Simcoe Muskoka residents were hospitalized with COVID-19





Four deaths (three from Simcoe County) have been reported today, and there are 98 active outbreaks in Simcoe-Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported four deaths and eight new hospitalizations in its latest report (January 18). The four deaths reported today include three residents of Simcoe County and one male Muskoka. A woman over the age of 79 from Simcoe County died on January 13.

A 65-79 year old man from Simcoe County died on January 16.

A 65-79 year old female from Simcoe County died on January 17. Her case was associated with the outbreak.

A man between the ages of 45 and 64 from the Muskoka district died on January 14. There are about 31 residents of Simco-Mascoca who are hospitalized with COVID-19. However, local hospitals may also accept patients from outside the area. State testing guidelines prioritize testing of people living and working in high-risk collective medical facilities and inpatients, with test results delayed by a few days, but the health unit today has 319 new cases. I am reporting a case. Locally, about 20% of people tested for COVID received positive results. The goal of the health unit is to make this rate (positive rate) 1%. This indicates that the amount of testing that is occurring is sufficient to catch most of the COVID infections that are occurring in the community. Among the cases reported today are 59 unvaccinated, 7 partially vaccinated, and 179 fully vaccinated. The health unit reports cases in the area, but does not provide details of the primary residence of those who test positive. Approximately 37% of the total population of the Simcoe-Muskoka area (including children who are too young to be vaccinated) are currently vaccinated three times, 38% twice and 5% once. Inoculated and 19% have no dose of COVID vaccine. Since July 18, 2021, COVID hospitalizations in the region have included 155 unvaccinated, 14 partially vaccinated, and 63 fully vaccinated. In the same time frame, COVID-related ICU admissions include 42 unvaccinated and 10 fully vaccinated. Since July, deaths reported by the Health Unit include 26 unvaccinated and 16 fully vaccinated. Of those who died during that period, less than five were partially vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the local health department has identified 28,883 COVID-19 cases, of which 19,273 have recovered and 302 have died. Simcoe-Muskoka has 98 active outbreaks, of which 48 occur in facilities (hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes), 40 in apartments (group homes, shelters), and 10 in child care centers. I am. Institutional outbreaks in Simcoe County, where more than 10 cases have been reported, include: Barry’s Barry View Retirement Home, 25 Resident Cases and 5 Staff Cases

Orillia’s Trillium Manners Care Facility, Cases of 18 Residents and Cases of Less than 5 Staff

Collingwood Bay Haven Care Community, 8 Resident Cases and 7 Staff Cases

Bradford Valley Care Community, 8 Resident Cases and 12 Staff Cases

Barry’s IOOF care facility, 11 resident cases and 22 staff cases

Orillia Birch Mary Tirement Home, 20 Resident Cases and 8 Staff Cases

Barry’s Globe Park Long-Term Care Facility, 6 Resident Cases and 8 Staff Cases

Barry’s Waterford Retirement Residence, 10 Resident Cases and Less than 5 Staff Cases

Royal Victoria Regional Health Center IOOF Long-term Care Facility, 19 Resident Cases and 19 Staff Cases

Orillia’s Atrium Retirement Home, Cases of 34 Residents and Cases of Less Than 5 Staff

Orillia’s Sun Dial Lake View Retirement Lodge, 20 Resident Cases and 5 Staff Cases

Barry’s Milk Creek Care Center, 15 resident cases and 16 staff cases.

Barry’s Owen Hill Long-Term Care Facility, Cases of 10 Residents and Cases of Less Than 5 Staff

Orillia’s Leacock Care Center, 14 resident cases and 12 staff cases

Barry’s Woods Park Long-Term Care Facility, 7 Resident Cases and 16 Staff Cases The number of outbreak cases reported by health units can be delayed and therefore underestimated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orilliamatters.com/local-news/health-unit-says-31-simcoe-muskoka-residents-hospitalized-for-covid-19-4967455 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos