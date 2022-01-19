Health
Cleveland studies have shown that Omicron is less severe in infants than Delta.health
Omicron variants of the coronavirus appear to cause less serious illnesses, but are about 15 times more contagious than Delta in children under the age of five. New research From Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
According to researchers, an analysis of 79,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases from across the United States found that visits to the emergency room were reduced by 29% with recent Omicron surges compared to delta waves, and ventilation use was 71%. It has decreased.
Dr. Pamela Davis, one of the authors of the study and a professor of community health at CWRU, said the study also found that the Omicron variant was significantly more contagious than the Delta variant.
Although it seems unlikely that children will develop severe cases, she says the number of new cases is so high that pediatric hospitalizations are increasing.
“There are more children infected, but the percentage of infected children who really get sick is low. On the other hand, when very high percentages are low, many sick children are born in the hospital. There are many challenges to the pediatric medical system, “says Davis.
The Ohio COVID-19 case rate began to rise dramatically at the end of December with the advent of Omicron. Cleveland doctor warned They saw an increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients.
In this study, CWRU professors of biomedical informatics, Davis and Rong Xu, compared similar populations of children in a national database that had never previously been infected with COVID-19.
One group of children under the age of 5 was infected with COVID-19 in the fall of 2021, when the delta variant was the predominant strain in the United States, and another group, Omicron, drove the majority of cases. It was positive at the end of December and the beginning of January.
Researchers examined emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ventilator utilization in both groups.
Overall, children infected with the Omicron variant reported less serious results, Xu said, but the risk of developing a severe illness was not completely ruled out.
“The infection rate was … about 10 to 15 times higher than that of the delta type, and the reduction in clinical outcome was 30 to 70 percent. So, add this together. [and this is] Why is the number of hospitalizations and other clinical outcomes soaring? “Xu said.
According to Xu, follow-up of these patients is needed to get a complete picture of the outcomes of these patients and to determine if long-distance COVID symptoms due to the Omicron mutation have occurred.
According to Davis, many adults who have otherwise experienced mild COVID-19 cases are experiencing long-term symptoms, so further research is needed to find out how Omicron affects the pediatric population. Is required.
“I’m a little worried about the long COVID-19 and the kids,” Xu added. “This study examined only serious consequences such as hospitalization and ICU visits, but in reality it does not reveal the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, such as the brain and other body systems.”
Based on the findings, Davis said that children under the age of 5 wear masks in public because this age group is not yet vaccinated, and adults around them wear masks and vaccinations. Said that precautions need to be taken.
“It’s important to understand that this isn’t likely your child will go to the hospital, but as Dr. Xu said, it’s not zero and there are a lot of very very sick children.” Said Davis. “Especially for children [is] Other factors that have weakened immunity or are worried about the effects of COVID, boys, you need to take steps to protect their child. “
This study is being peer reviewed and will be published in a medical journal.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.ideastream.org/news/cleveland-study-finds-omicron-causes-less-severe-illness-in-young-children-than-delta
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022