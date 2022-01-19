Health
WHO says two drugs can help fight COVID-19
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has revised its guidelines to strongly recommend the use of two drugs for COVID-19.
- They recommend an enzyme blocker called
BaricitinibMonoclonal antibody therapy called Sotrovimab..
The highly infectious variant of Omicron, COVID-19, negates many important treatments, so a World Health Organization (WHO) committee recommends the use of two more drugs against the virus. I am.
Recent WHO guidelines
Baricitinib
WHO has also made “conditional recommendations” for the use of monoclonal antibody drugs.
Baricitinib granted Emergency use authorization To treat inpatient COVID-19 patients over 2 years of age requiring treatment including oxygenation or mechanical ventilation by the Food and Drug Administration last July.
WHO experts stated that baricitinib has similar effects to IL-6 blockers, and if both are available, healthcare professionals should make a choice based on cost, availability, and clinician experience. rice field.
Joan Kapusnik-Uner, PharmD, and First Databank (FDB), Vice President of Clinical Content, explained that IL-6 receptor blockers are drugs that block proteins called cytokines that are produced as part of the immune response.
In some people with COVID-19, the immune system is “
She also added that it can also activate “significant B cells that lead to increased antibody production.”
According to WHO, these recommendations are based on evidence from seven trials in more than 4,000 patients experiencing non-severe, severe, and severe COVID-19.
“WHO is in talks with manufacturers to ensure global supply capacity and equitable and sustainable access to newly recommended therapies,” WHO wrote.
Kapusnik-Uner told Healthline that sotrovimab is “a recombinant human monoclonal antibody (mAbs) given by itself as a single IV infusion and was first identified in 2003 by SARS-CoV survivors.” ..
WHO also conditionally recommended a combination of another monoclonal antibody combination drug called sotrovimab. Regeneron For non-severe COVID-19 with the highest risk of hospitalization.
by Pharmaceutical company Regeneron, this antibody cocktail is designed to mimic the effects of a well-functioning immune system by using “a very powerful antibody to neutralize the virus.”
Kapusnik-Uner confirmed that sotrovimab is effective against the currently variant of concern COVID-19 mutants.
“It doesn’t appear to be less effective against variants, including the current Delta or Omicron variants,” says Kapusnik-Uner. “Conditional recommendations for sotrovimab in non-severe patients reflect a significant reduction in the risk of hospitalization for high-risk patients.”
Experts developing revised WHO guidelines considered two other drugs used for severe and critical COVID-19, ruxolitinib and arthritis treatment, which target inflammation. Tofacitinib..
“Given those uncertainties, WHO has made conditional recommendations for their use,” the organization said.
According to Kapusnik-Uner, new information is continually being collected, including evolving evidence and patient results.
“The’certainty of evidence’was recently re-evaluated as very low for these two drugs, primarily due to serious concerns about the quality or inaccuracies of the data,” she said.
Kapusnik-Uner explained that small trials failed to demonstrate differences in “results of interest” such as mortality, mechanical ventilation, and length of stay.
The new recommendations are part of the 8th version of WHO.
according to WHO expertLiving guidelines allow researchers to update summaries of “previously scrutinized and peer-reviewed” evidence as new data become available, so in fast-moving research areas such as COVID-19. It will help.
They expect these treatment guidelines to be updated when the data becomes available.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has revised its guidelines to strongly recommend the use of two drugs for COVID-19.
They recommend an enzyme blocker called
The organization also recommended not to use Ruxolitinib When Tofacitinib Further investigation has shown that the evidence for these drugs is less certain.
According to experts, sotrovimab shows “complete activity” against the currently concerned COVID-19 mutant. WHO’s recommendations for use in patients at high risk of non-serious illness reflect the efficacy of the drug in reducing hospitalization in this group.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/who-says-these-2-drugs-can-help-fight-covid-what-to-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022