Your eyes hold the key to your true biological age, research finds





Dry eye can be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis. High levels of cholesterol can form a white, gray, or blue ring around the colored area of ​​the eye called the iris. The copper-colored gold ring that surrounds the iris is an important sign of Wilson’s disease. Wilson’s disease is a rare genetic disorder in which copper accumulates in the brain, liver, and other organs, delaying poisoning of the body.

And that’s not all: Damage to the blood vessels behind the eye, called the retina, can be an early sign of nerve damage from diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and even cancer, as well as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.

Checking for signs of illness is the main reason doctors dilate your eyes and look deeper into their depth with an annual eye exam.

Soon, there may be another good reason to suffer from a few hours of blurred vision. New research, researchers say, says that the retina may also be able to provide us with an easy, non-invasive way to determine the true biological age of our body-it. May reflect our chronological age.

“The retina provides a unique and accessible” window “for assessing the underlying pathological processes of systemic vascular and neurological disorders associated with an increased risk of death,” said the University of Melbourne Ophthalmology. Dr. Ming An He, a research author who is a professor of epidemiology, writes. Australian Ophthalmology Research Center.the study Published on Tuesday It is published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Modeling research The study analyzed over 130,000 retinal images from samples provided by people participating in the UK Biobank. This is a long-term government survey of more than 500,000 UK participants. Using a deep learning model, a form of machine learning, researchers estimated the “retinal age difference” between the actual biological health of the eye and the age of the person since birth. Studies show that the difference between a person’s actual age and the older biological age identified by the eye increased the risk of death from any cause by 2% each year. The big gap of 3, 5 and 10 years between the actual age and the biological age measured from the retina is the difference in lifestyle such as hypertension, weight and smoking. “Using deep learning algorithms, computers were able to determine a patient’s age fairly accurately from color photographs of the retina. These levels of change are not what we clinicians do. Dr. Sneal Garg, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a professor of ophthalmology at Wills, said: A Philadelphia ophthalmology hospital that was not involved in the study. “A really unique aspect of this paper is that the computer uses the difference in the actual age of the patient compared to the age at which the patient thought the patient would determine mortality. I think this is possible. It’s not a mortality, “Garg said in an email. There were two disease groups in which the model could not significantly predict an increased risk of death: cardiovascular disease and cancer. The researchers said it may be due to the small number of such cases in the population studied, or to improved treatment of cancer and heart disease. “Our new findings have determined that retinal age differences are an independent predictor of increased mortality risk, especially for non-cardiovascular disease and non-cancerous mortality,” he and his team said. I am writing. “These findings suggest that retinal age may be a clinically important biomarker of aging.” Practicing this theory is negligible in the eyes of researchers at this time. Still, this study shows yet another benefit of allowing others to peep into your eyes, even if it’s your ophthalmologist. “We need to run a larger data set for a more diverse population, but this study may help simple, non-invasive examinations of the eye to educate patients about their overall health, and patients. Can help improve not only eye health, but overall health as well, “Garg writes.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/18/health/eye-reveals-true-age-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos