Use shared decision making to prevent cardiovascular disease in patients without risk factors

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The U.S. Preventive Care Expert Committee has draft recommendations to encourage clinicians to use shared decision-making when considering a healthy diet to prevent CVD and behavioral counseling to promote physical activity. Issued. The USPSTF writes that “C” grade recommendations apply only to adults without the risk factors for CVD, not to obese adults. According to a 2020 report from the CDC, CVD killed about 659,000 people in the United States in 2018, making it a leading cause of death for men, women, and people in the historically undervalued population. increase. Healio previously reported The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to exacerbate the number of deaths due to CVD. According to the USPSTF, nearly half of adults in the United States are expected to develop some form of CVD by 2035. The draft Task Force recommendations are based on a review of 113 randomized clinical trials, including 129,993 men and women of diverse racial backgrounds and ages, according to the authors of the Evidence Review. “Healthy eating and physical activity behavioral interventions for people without a known risk of CVD are highly effective, with a variety of important intermediate health outcomes and small to moderate effects on dietary and physical activity behavior. It was associated with small but statistically significant benefits, “they wrote. .. “There is very limited evidence regarding the health consequences or adverse effects of these interventions.” The new USPSTF Draft Recommendation will be implemented in parallel with the 2017 Final Recommendation supported by the American Society of Home Medicine. According to the USPSTF, the American Heart Association recommends that clinicians promote physical activity to prevent CVD in all adult patients. The task force pointed it out Released another “B” grade recommendation in 2020 Behavioral counseling interventions for adults with established risk factors for cardiovascular disease. “We found that people interested in changing diet and physical activity were most likely to benefit from counseling, so clinicians should discuss with the patient and work with them to determine if behavioral counseling is appropriate for the patient. It is advisable to judge. ” Lori Pbert, PhD, A member of the Task Force and Deputy Chief of Prevention and Behavioral Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School, said in a press release. Comments on the draft recommendation will be accepted from now until February 14th. www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/tfcomment.htm.. References

