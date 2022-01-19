Timely cervical cancer screening has plummeted in recent years

Researchers have found that an increasing number of females in the United States are lagging behind the guidelines recommended for cervical cancer screening in recent years, and lack of knowledge about the need for screening is largely not up to date. He reported that it was cited as a reason.

According to Ryan Suk, PhD, and MS of the University of Texas, a pooled population-based cross-sectional study showed that the proportion of women who were not up-to-date with screening increased from 14.4% in 2005 to 23.0% in 2019. Health Science Center, Faculty of Public Health, Houston, and colleagues.

The most common reason for not having a timely cervical cancer screening was not knowing that a screening was needed, they wrote, increasing from 45.2% to 54.8% during the study period. I am. JAMA network open..

Lack of access diminished as the main reason for not being screened (from 21.8% in 2005 to 9.7% in 2019) increased from 5.9% to 12.0% while not receiving recommendations from medical professionals Did. Vaccination status played little role, with less than 1% of respondents citing previous vaccination with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

“Lack of screening knowledge and lack of screening recommendations from medical professionals can be two correctable barriers to timely screening for cervical cancer,” Suk and co-authors write. .. “But the findings also reveal that barriers to screening vary significantly with sociodemographic factors, and the cultural adaptation of interventions is childhood among US priority groups, including women of Asian race. A Hispanic ethnic group, uninsured females, rural females, and / or females identified as LGBQ + suggest that they will be a key factor in the success of efforts to increase the uptake of cervical cancer screening. “

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) currently recommends that women aged 21-29 years with average risk undergo cytological screening every 3 years, but if they undergo HPV testing alone or at the same time as HPV testing with cytological screening. Should extend the screening interval between the ages of 30 and 65 every 5 years.Its 2018 Task Force guidance is now Has been updated, According to the USPSTF.

Cervical cancer screening is associated with lower incidence and mortality of cervical cancer, but Suk et al. Have shown that screening is lower, especially among young women. Said. They wanted to assess the changes in screening rates over time and why women did not undergo the latest screening.

The nationally representative study population consisted of 20,557 females with 2005 and 2019 data from the CDC. National Health Interview Survey.. Most were between the ages of 30 and 65 and had private insurance. Only women who had not previously undergone a hysterectomy were included.

In women aged 21-29, Suk et al. Discovered that 14.2% were overdue screening in 2005 and increased to 29.1% in 2019. For women aged 30-65, the percentages were 14.5% and 21.1%, respectively.

In addition, a high rate of delinquency screening in 2019 was seen among women.

Asian vs. Non-Hispanic Caucasian race and ethnicity: 31.4% vs. 20.1% (P= 0.01)

Rural and urban life: 26.2% vs. 22.6% (P= 0.04)

Without insurance and with private insurance: 41.7% vs 18.1% (P<0.001)

LGBQ + Heterosexual Identification: 32.0% vs 22.2% (P<0.001)

Not knowing whether screening is necessary is most common for both young women (60%) and women aged 30-65 years (54.8%) as to why women did not have access to the latest screening information in 2019. It was a good answer. Among racial and ethnic groups, Hispanic females were more likely to report this as the reason they were not screened (64.4%), and Caucasian females were less likely to report this as the primary reason (50.0). %).

“The fact that this reason increased over time in most socio-demographic groups suggests the need for interventions aimed at screening awareness in all women,” Suk et al. Observed.

The limits of the study included the fact that only one main reason why women did not undergo the latest screening could be identified. Many women, especially those in the racial and ethnic minority groups identified as LGBQ + without insurance, are likely to face multiple barriers to screening, the authors said.

Mike Bassett A staff writer focusing on oncology and hematology. He is based in Massachusetts.

Disclosure Suk and co-authors have not disclosed a relationship with the industry.