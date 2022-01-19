When will COVID-19 cease to be a pandemic?





Alabama (WHNT) —Omicron variants have been the driving force behind new cases of COVID-19 in the United States since December. Some Alabama doctors have said relief from Omicron may soon be available. However, epidemiologist Dr. Susanne Judd states that the case of Omicron can quickly peak. How to Order a Free Home COVID Test from the Federal Government

On Tuesday, Judd of the UAB School of Public Health provided updates on the future of Omicron variants and COVID-19. Judd said: It should return to its pre-Omicron state. ” The Omicron surge can end in a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean we can put COVID-19 behind us. Judd says he doesn’t know when the next surge will come, but it’s likely to. Judd also said that at some point, US COVID-19 could move from a pandemic to endemic. “Endemic viruses are just viruses that are endemic on a regular basis. They pop up and become epidemic. This means that they sometimes surge. But if they are endemic. That means we have to live with them on a regular basis, so we need a way to deal with these viruses that keep our population as safe as possible, “says Judd. The CDC says schools should cancel sports and form bands in areas with high COVID infections.

Influenza, added by Judd, is a more common example of endemic disease. She says it can be managed with vaccines and daily care. She used the flu surge at school as an example of what the COVID-19 epidemic would look like after learning lessons from a pandemic. When asked what needs to happen for the United States to move from a pandemic to endemic, Judd says that in addition to lower levels of hospitalization and death, the scientific community needs to reach a better consensus. I told you to do it. Proverb: “As a scientific community, we must first agree to the definition of endemic. We are not there yet. We are still discussing it and in fact new in the last 30 years. I understand how to move from a virus to something more endemic, and I haven’t done it yet, so it requires a lot of discussion and conversation, but again, perhaps society is a virus. When satisfied with the results, it will have a low rate of hospitalization and death. ” Suzanne Judd, Ph.D — UAB Professor and Epidemiologist of the Faculty of Public Health The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The definitions of the terms are as follows: Epidemic: Often a sudden increase in the number of cases of illness beyond what is normally expected in the population of the region.

Endemic: The constant presence and / or normal prevalence of the disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographical area.

Pandemic: An epidemic that is widespread in multiple countries or continents and usually affects a large number of people. Judd also touched on whether it is possible for society to reach herd immunity. “Probably not possible … not a herd immunity where the virus will never be seen again,” she said.



