Health
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces risk of MIS-C
- Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) causes inflammation of the lungs, kidneys, and other parts of the body.
- The disease is rare, but has appeared in adults and children after the onset of COVID-19.
- According to researchers, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C in children with COVID-19 by as much as 91%.
- Vaccines also help reduce the risk of other COVID-19-related illnesses, experts say.
Children who receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have a significantly lower risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after being infected with the new coronavirus.
MIS-C Rare but potentially fatal An inflammatory disease that attacks important organs of the body and can be severe enough for a person to wear a ventilator.
Studies show that black, Asian, and Latin children High risk of illness Than other ethnic groups.
“This is a new syndrome not seen in other viral infections,” he said. Dr. Mark Sawyer, FAAP, Infectious Disease Specialist at Radiy Children’s Hospital, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego.
“SARS-CoV-2 is thought to be associated with enhanced immune responses elicited in both adults and children,” he said. “It appears in adults about a week after the onset of symptoms as the disease worsens in some people. In children, it appears as MIS-C. MIS-C is in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, It is characterized by inflammation of the kidneys, liver, skin, muscles, and sometimes the brain. “
In particular, MIS-C can occur in children who develop COVID-19 but have no symptoms. That is, the inflammatory response is the first sign of COVID-19.
“We don’t know exactly why SARS-CoV-2 elicits this active immune response,” Sawyer told Healthline. “Both children with MIS-C and adults with severe COVID are often treated with steroids or other medications to slow the immune response. This widespread inflammation can lead to chronic health problems. There is a concern that there is sex. “
Little is known about why MIS-C appears after COVID-19 infection in children, but Pfizer’s vaccine reduces the risk of developing the syndrome by as much as 91%, according to a CDC report studying MIS-C cases. It seems. Children aged 12-18.
“In children, we are learning that if we can reduce inflammation, we are less likely to develop long COVID, MIS-C, and other complications associated with the virus.” Dr. Iran ShapiroFAAP, Health Education and Wellness Medical Director at AltaMed Health Services, told Healthline. “When infected with a virus, the vaccine acts as a” seatbelt “to protect against the complications that result from the virus. ”
Experts say that, if qualified, is another reason for your child to be vaccinated.
“The same report showed the results of a study showing that all children with MIS-C in need of life were not vaccinated,” he said. Dr. Shanika Voice, MPH, FAAP, Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Director of Longitudinal Primary Care Clarkship at Charles R. Drew Medical Sciences University in Los Angeles.
So far, Pfizer vaccine Approved for children over 5 years old. There is no approved vaccine for people under the age of five.
However, if other vaccines are approved, the defense against MIS-C is “very likely” to be similar to that shown in the Pfizer vaccine, Boyce told Healthline.
The benefits of vaccination go beyond MIS-C protection.
“Vaccination can reduce the severity of viruses and inflammation in the child’s body, which can make a big difference in what we see in complications and a reduction in long COVID, which is the child’s. It can affect development and concentration. ” “Vaccines not only reduce the severity of symptoms, but also help protect them from the side effects and long-term symptoms of the virus.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-reduces-risk-of-mis-c-in-children-by-91-percent
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022