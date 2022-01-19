Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces risk of MIS-C

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) causes inflammation of the lungs, kidneys, and other parts of the body.

The disease is rare, but has appeared in adults and children after the onset of COVID-19.

According to researchers, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C in children with COVID-19 by as much as 91%.

Vaccines also help reduce the risk of other COVID-19-related illnesses, experts say.

Children who receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have a significantly lower risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after being infected with the new coronavirus. New research Suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

MIS-C Rare but potentially fatal An inflammatory disease that attacks important organs of the body and can be severe enough for a person to wear a ventilator.

Studies show that black, Asian, and Latin children High risk of illness Than other ethnic groups.

“This is a new syndrome not seen in other viral infections,” he said. Dr. Mark Sawyer, FAAP, Infectious Disease Specialist at Radiy Children’s Hospital, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego.

“SARS-CoV-2 is thought to be associated with enhanced immune responses elicited in both adults and children,” he said. “It appears in adults about a week after the onset of symptoms as the disease worsens in some people. In children, it appears as MIS-C. MIS-C is in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, It is characterized by inflammation of the kidneys, liver, skin, muscles, and sometimes the brain. “

In particular, MIS-C can occur in children who develop COVID-19 but have no symptoms. That is, the inflammatory response is the first sign of COVID-19.

“We don’t know exactly why SARS-CoV-2 elicits this active immune response,” Sawyer told Healthline. “Both children with MIS-C and adults with severe COVID are often treated with steroids or other medications to slow the immune response. This widespread inflammation can lead to chronic health problems. There is a concern that there is sex. “