Health
Can Omicron cause long COVIDs?
- The omicron variant of coronavirus appears to cause symptoms similar to previous variants.
- Current evidence suggests that Omicron is unlikely to cause serious illness, but scientists warn that Omicron should not be treated as mild and its long-term effects are still unknown. I am.
- Studies show that even mild cases of COVID-19 can cause long COVID.
- If your symptoms may be prolonged and you suspect that your COVID is long, it is recommended that you have a specialist ask your doctor or clinic for confirmation.
As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the United States, another important issue emerged for scientists around the world. Are more infections equal to longer COVID cases?
Hospitalization rate rise For highly contagious Omicron variants. But experts agree that more time is needed to know the long-term effects of these COVID-19 infections.
From the perspective of previous variants, there is still no evidence to claim that Omicron does not cause long COVIDs.
This is what we have ever known.
by
There was no apparent difference in symptoms between acute COVID-19 infections caused by Omicron and infections caused by other variants such as Delta.
According to the main symptoms of Omicron infection ZOE research, that is:
- snot
- headache
- Malaise
- sneeze
- sore throat
“There are some signs that the Omicron variant spreads more easily, but fortunately, early data indicate that the variant can cause less severe illnesses within the population. It seems. ” Dr. Scott Lillibridge, Doctors, epidemiologists, and director of emergency response for the International Medical Corps.
So far, the majority of the population has experienced milder symptoms such as the common cold at Omicron, which may be due to the high immune levels of the population (due to infection or vaccine), specialty. The house emphasizes.
“”[M]Omicron infection in the United States is a breakthrough infection [infections in vaccinated persons] Because most of the population is completely vaccinated. For those who have been vaccinated, it is expected that the course will be less severe. ” Dr. Marisa Montecarbo, Professor of Medicine and Director of Medicine at NYMC Health Services at New York Medical College.
In the UK COVID Symptoms Study, vaccinated people 49 percent You are less likely to develop long-term COVID after COVID-19 infection.
However, Montecarbo said that some people may still be experiencing moderate to severe illness.
According to Lillibridge, there are always exceptions to all varieties, especially for those with underlying health problems.
In many medical institutions and countries, it has been difficult to track long COVID cases due to the various practices and requirements for such classification of symptoms.
The UK, for example, states that patients must at least experience them in order for their symptoms to be considered long-lived COVIDs. Three months.. For CDC, this period is
In addition, Omicron appeared only in November 2021, so not enough time has passed for patients and doctors to notice the signs of long COVID.
Anyone with a COVID-19 infection, whether hospitalized or had few symptoms, You can experience Long COVID.
the study It has been shown that even mild cases of COVID-19 can cause persistent symptoms.
recently interviewDr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert in the United States, reiterated that long COVIDs are possible regardless of variant.
“No matter what viral variant occurs, long COVIDs can occur. There is no evidence that there is a difference between Delta or Beta, or the current Omicron,” he said.
In previous surveys, on average, up to 30 percent The proportion of patients continues to develop long COVIDs.
Research also found it
Montecarbo emphasized that long COVIDs could certainly be the result of Omicron infection, but their incidence is unknown for the foreseeable future.
Some experts believe that the incidence of long COVIDs may be low because Omicron does not appear to cause a high or persistent increase in inflammatory markers in the body during infection.Long COVID is often More debilitating In severe cases with severe inflammation.
Andrew Catch PoleDPhil, a virologist and chief scientific officer of hVIVO conducting human challenge studies on infectious diseases, said he did not expect an increase in the incidence of long COVID cases in proportion to Omicron infection. Stated.
“Omicron is more infectious, but infectivity is not associated with an increased likelihood of long COVIDs. It is more relevant to severity. [As] On average, Omicron infections are less severe than those found in other variants or original strains, and Omicron is expected to have a lower proportion of long COVID cases, “he told Healthline.
Catchpole said the diagnosis of long COVID depends on both the symptoms and their duration.
“For symptoms associated with acute illness while the patient is infected, everything is expected to resolve within 10-14 days,” he told Healthline.
He said such symptoms could be runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, myalgia, lethargy, and in some cases diarrhea and nausea.
“One of these [symptoms] Long lasting, it would be unusual. [A]What is still apparent a month after the first symptoms appear is worth further investigation by the doctor. “
– Dr. Andrew Catchpole
Lillibridge said persistent shortness of breath, malaise, and poor concentration were the most annoying symptoms and indicated that deeper investigation was needed.
If these symptoms occur after infection and recovery from the acute illness lasts for more than a couple of weeks, follow up with your healthcare provider, he told Healthline.
Catchpole also warned that two symptoms in particular may not need to be worried about long COVID.
According to Catchpole, loss of taste and smell can last from weeks to months, with three months or more being relatively common.
“It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor whenever you’re worried about your symptoms. You don’t want to attribute your symptoms to a’long COVID’that may be a sign of another problem,” says Montecarbo. I did.
There was also concern about reinfection, which relapses long-term COVID symptoms in people who have previously been infected with COVID-19.
One such case Is a Spanish healthcare worker who was infected with the original strain in February 2020, the Delta strain in July 2021, and Omicron in November 2021.
Due to the reinfection, she experienced symptoms such as chronic pain, malaise, and memory loss.
It is premature to determine if Omicron leads to longer COVID cases, and experts are divided.
One camp argues that lowering the severity of the disease and boosting immunity help protect against long-term COVIDs.
Meanwhile, others believe that Omicron’s highly contagious and long-term COVID cases increase in number and that the condition poses a chronic public health concern.
Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of developing long-term COVID, but reinfection can cause relapse of symptoms.
If symptoms such as brain fog, muscle aches, and malaise persist after a COVID-19 infection, it is best to contact your healthcare professional for advice from a post-COVID care center in the United States.
Patient support groups for people with long COVIDs, such as Survivor Corps, are also a great source of information and emotional support.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/omicron-and-long-covid-what-we-know-so-far
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022