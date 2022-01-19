The fourth COVID-19 shot can weaken your immune system

Share on Pinterest Experts say that the boosted immune dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should not be given too close.Mario Tama / Getty Images European regulators say that too many COVID-19 booster shots can actually weaken the immune system.

Israeli scientists also report that the fourth vaccination does not appear to produce enough antibodies to protect against Omicron mutant infection.

Experts explain that our body needs time to handle stimuli from vaccines and infections.

They recommend that you practice safety protocols such as wearing a mask and physical distance, even if you are fully vaccinated. European regulators say frequent COVID-19 booster shots can weaken the immune response. and Press conference, European Medicines Agency (EMA) experts argued that the COVID-19 booster shot should not be too close. “We are quite concerned about strategies involving short-term repetitive vaccinations. Marco Cavaleri, Head of EMA’s Biological Health Threats and Vaccination Strategy, said in a briefing. “If you have a booster-giving strategy, for example, about every four months, you may have problems with your immune response, and your immune response may not be as good as you expected. Therefore, repeat immunity and immunity. Care must be taken not to overload the system, “added Kavaleri. In addition, Israeli researchers Say The fourth COVID-19 shot does not appear to produce sufficient antibodies to prevent infection from the Omicron mutant. This is Israel 4th dose COVID-19 vaccination for people working in healthcare and people over the age of 60. Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, it is important to give the immune system time to process what it received in the first series of vaccinations. “It is well established that it takes time to process the information that the immune system gets (stimulation from vaccines and natural infections), and if you want to boost it, make sure the information responds optimally. , We need to give some time to “digest” that information, “Schaffner told Healthline. “For example, the traditional hepatitis B vaccine is given as a three-dose series,” he explained. “The first two doses are given at 1-month intervals, then you can wait 6 months or 2 years thereafter. And when the immune system is stimulated by the third dose, But you don’t want that third dose 6 months ago. It’s a bit counterintuitive, but the immune system often takes a long time to process this new information, effectively. , Train the army to respond optimally to its booster dose. “

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) It is recommended that all persons over the age of 12 who have been vaccinated against Pfizer in the first vaccination series receive booster immunization at least 5 months after the second vaccination. People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated with Moderna in the first series should receive booster at least 5 months after completing the first series. Adults who receive a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination should be boosted at least 2 months after vaccination. CDC was published in early January Guidelines People with moderate or severe immunodeficiency who have difficulty maintaining immunity say they need to take a total of 4 boosters and additional primary shots. It is recommended that the additional dose be at least 5 months after the third injection. “In the case of Israel, they are essentially trying to build a very strong population-level immunity to eliminate COVID-19 as a problem. The problem is … a third booster dose. Isn’t that enough? ” Dr. Edward C. Jones Lopez, An assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC told Healthline. “This is for public health officials to try to understand the best strategy here to get out of this turmoil. Israel has a way to do that,” he said. “They have a relatively small number of people and can implement this in an easier way, compared to other large, somewhat chaotic countries, such as the United States and some European countries. Countries are trying to get out of this turmoil in their own way. “ Dr. Otto O. YangInfectious disease experts at the University of California, Los Angeles say the four rounds offered in Israel may be a good idea. “This is probably a good idea why immunity from a vaccine is short-lived, based on the fact that immunity to this virus seems to be short-lived in nature. The fact that the virus has evolved to Omicron is a good idea. It has accelerated the need for boosters. The antibody against the vaccine targets the original strain, so a much higher lever is needed against Omicron, “Yang told Healthline. “If the vaccine is applied to Delta and Omicron, the immunity will last much longer because those antibodies target those mutants directly and require lower levels of antibody.” He added.