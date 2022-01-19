EMA encourages COVID-19 vaccine developers to target several variants – EURACTIV.com





Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccine Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), encourages vaccine developers to “explore” the production of multivalent vaccines that cross-neutralize COVID-19 virus variants. doing. At an EMA press conference on Tuesday (January 18th), Cavaleri said, “It is important not to exclude options.” […] To have a portfolio of options that can be used later as a basis for deciding which vaccine to market. “ Multivalent COVID-19 vaccine Can be protected from several variants At one time, because they contain the antigen From various COVID-19 virus variants I’m worried. The bivalent vaccine works the same for only two mutants. After the outbreak of the Omicron variant, vaccine developers are focusing on monovalent mutant vaccines – A vaccine that targets only the mutant strain of concern. At the briefing, Cavaleri described this as an “obvious option.” “At the same time, I would like to reflect more on what else I can think of at this point,” he added. “A company is divalent or Multivalued Variant vaccine. ” He explained that the next step is “to determine if a monovalent vaccine would benefit in terms of its ability to cross-neutralize other mutants of concern.” The idea of ​​experimenting with vaccines targeting several viral variants was raised at a meeting of the International Federation of Medical Union Regulatory Authority (ICMRA) on Wednesday. technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition Established by the World Health Organization (WHO) (TAG-CO-VAC), it is also interested in developing multivalent vaccines. and WHO Statement on COVID-19 VaccineThe group encourages vaccine developers to collect small-scale data on the breadth and magnitude of immune responses to monovalent and multivalent vaccines against VOCs. This data is a broader decision-making frame. It will be considered in the work. “ The demand for multivalent vaccines from vaccine developers arises as drug regulators strive to develop long-term strategies for COVID-19. For this reason, repeated boosters do not seem to be a silver bullet. Reboosting is not efficient Cavaleri said ICMRA members agreed:From a global perspective, short-term administration of multiple boosters is not sustainable in the long term.“. He said it was “Repeated vaccination campaigns each year are “challenging from an operational perspective”, but “the overall impact is difficult to predict” because we have no experience dealing with other diseases with this approach. “RRepeated boosts at very short intervals can reduce antibody levels, “he said, but expressed concern that this could reduce the efficiency of vaccination. He added that in the future, all or some groups would need repeated re-vaccinations: Immunosuppression or the elderly, “As with influenza, it may be desirable to synchronize vaccination with the arrival of the cold season to enhance antibody response when most needed.“. [Edited by Nathalie Weatherald]

