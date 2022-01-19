Omicron is calm, but scientists say it’s still too early to relax

On Monday, January 10, 2022, a bus on First Street outside the US Capitol will display a sign urging you to wear a face mask to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. Getty Images

Infectious disease experts warn that it is premature to stop taking steps to avoid Covid-19 infection. Many countries currently have few or no Covid-related restrictions, as the surge in cases is weighed against vaccination rates. Leaders in some European countries are calling for the coronavirus crisis to begin the transition from a pandemic to endemic. Treated like seasonal flu.. In the UK, after the December surge, new cases have begun to ease from record highs, and the government is reportedly planning to abolish the emergency Covid law, including self-isolation requirements. I am. According to the Telegraph.. Official data released on Monday showed that about 98% of the UK population has antibody protection against the virus, either by vaccination or infection. Over 80% of the country’s population is vaccinated twice with the Covid vaccine. There is a consensus among many that the highly contagious variant of Omicron is highly infectious and ultimately everyone will be infected with Covid. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, predicted that the strain would “find almost everyone.” CNN reported last week.. However, many scientists still urge the public to do what they can to avoid infection. Professor Liam Smeet, MD and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says Omicron looks mild in nature, but how highly mutated variants affect vulnerabilities. An individual who told CNBC that his scientific knowledge of mutating is still “not as complete as we want.” “If the vulnerability is pretty sick with Omicron, and some of them will be. If it happens all at once, if it penetrates society, the healthcare system around the world will be overwhelmed. Will be done, “he said on the phone. phone. “And that’s a very tough idea. It’s very horribly tough. It’s clear that most people don’t feel so sick with Omicron, but there’s no clear evidence that it applies to everyone.”

Smyth added that increasing the infectivity of Omicron means that even though it appears to cause mild symptoms, it still poses a significant risk. “It’s so infectious that literally millions of very ill people could be at the same time, which the health care system couldn’t handle,” he explained. “You also have the fact that people don’t get sick — it doesn’t cause serious illness, but it’s enough to cause people to stay home. [to recover].. And if it happens all at once in society, even for a few weeks, it means police struggle, supermarkets don’t open, and the healthcare system doesn’t work. There is a great deal of social turmoil. “ “So, even if it’s reasonably calm, there’s a reason we want it to happen more slowly,” he said. Public health officials also said, “Long covid“WHO previously estimated that 10% to 20% of Covid patients would experience prolonged symptoms for several months after infection. These long-term symptoms include persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and depression. And so on. In the UK, Covid’s quarantine time is Reduced to 5 days On Monday, Mr. Smyth said he believed the government was implementing a “quite wise and gradual resignation.” Meanwhile, Philip Anyanwoo, a lecturer in public health at Cardiff University School of Medicine, said the perception that Omicron variants reduce the threat of Covid is becoming more common among the general public. .. “Nevertheless [causing milder symptoms]I think we need to maintain measures that have helped us overcome, especially wearing face masks, keeping a social distance, and washing our hands often, “he said on the phone. He argued that it was premature for the public to stop trying to reduce Covid-related risks, which is “the most important time in terms of infectious disease burden,” especially in winter. Deepti Gurdasani, a senior lecturer in epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London, said on Sunday that living with the virus “does nothing and” in most cases kills old and vulnerable people. ” It doesn’t mean that. “ “People wearing high quality masks and good ventilation are not limited, but they save a lot of lives,” she said. “Are we seriously saying that we won’t even let go of our fingers to save the lives of’old and vulnerable’people? “

Covid’s risk “Armagedon”

Smeeth warned that while there was reason to be cautiously optimistic, it was still too early to completely eliminate any further surprises. “All of history shows that this variant is highly mutated, so there are only a few mutations that can be made. The history of coronavirus is on the way to either endemic disease. It tends to mutate into a milder form. It disappears socially or completely. ” “Where is it? [omicron] Is going. It is very infectious and will be quite difficult to replace. “ However, Smeeth added that Covid “behaves quite differently from other coronaviruses,” and warned that it would be foolish to exclude another new, more serious variant. “It can cause more serious illness and come up with another more infectious variant. It could really be Armageddon, and as we saw last year, it’s actually like a science fiction novel. It may be a thing. “ Anyanwu agreed that it was still too early to be completely relaxed.