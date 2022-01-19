Opinion: Remove “Weight Loss” from your New Year’s resolution list | Culture

Editor’s Note: This article contains discussions about diet and weight.

New Year’s aspirations. We all had one at some point, but perhaps at least one, if not more, gave up.In fact, most people will spend the next few weeks Give up From being kind to moms to going to the gym, about their determination.

If your determination is to get along with your mother, maybe you should try sticking it out. But if your determination has something to do with weight loss or dieting, it’s actually okay to let it go.

New Year’s aspirations, or in fact self-improvement goals, should be based on health and fitness, not diet or weight loss.

Dieting is not a rare weight loss strategy or self-improvement goal.At one of the more recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data analysis For adults and weight loss, we found that between 2013 and 2016, 49.1% of adults tried to lose weight in the past year, of which 62.9% tried to lose weight with a smaller diet. In another 2015-2018 survey, they found that: 17.1% of Americans Over 20 years old had a special meal.

There are several different approaches to dieting — some of these people probably simply didn’t eat desserts or quit alcohol. However, there are also named structured diets that many follow. for example, Paleo dietThe ban on eating whole grains, legumes and dairy products is based on the idea that we humans in the 21st century should eat as they did 2.5 million years ago.

The Atkins dietThe claim that the average person can expect to lose 1-2 pounds a week is based on reducing carbohydrate intake and technology that something needs to be excluded from the diet It does not indicate the target.In fact, they Encouragement Enjoy a tablespoon of healthy fat per day, including butter, flaxseed oil, and sugar-free salad dressings.

Other diets control the timing of meals, not the food itself. Intermittent fasting As the name implies, it involves not eating for a long time. The most common strain of this diet is the 16/8 method, which usually involves skipping breakfast and eating only within 8 hours. That is, fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

So why shouldn’t you use these diets? Well, for beginners, They don’t work..Even the “best” meals of 2022 ranked by US News & World Report, Scores only 3.5 / 5 on a measure of how effective it is in weight loss. the study Have got repetition found A year later, people will regain the weight they lost on their diet. Yes, they work technically in the short term to help you lose weight, but it’s not always good for your health and mental health.If you stick to a diet that limits your diet, you will feel tired and lethargic as your body is trying to make up for the calories you are not eating by breaking down fat stores. Slow down metabolism..It’s also much more common Don-chan makes a fuss and eats “Unhealthy” or banned foods on a diet are deprived of them and can lead to emotional guilt.

And that’s all. The emotional guilt of eating habits and weight Building block Of eating disorders like Anorexia nervosa When Bulimia nervosa.. Introducing these diets and sticking to food and weight can lead to patterns of eating disorders and potentially life-threatening consequences, even if you do not currently have an eating disorder.

Of course, the New Year’s resolution to “reduce sugar” does not lead to a full-blown eating disorder. But when you follow changing your diet, it’s something to keep in mind. Think about why you want to go on this diet in the first place. Want to eat healthier? That is wonderful!You can do it Build a healthier diet Without eating morals and guilt. Do you want to lose weight?

Why?

Moderate weight loss beneficial For those who are classified as “obesity” — a classification based on the Body Mass Index. A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is classified as “overweight” and a BMI of 30 or more is classified as “obesity”. That is, for a 5’9 “person, regardless of body composition or muscle mass, if he weighs 169-202 pounds, he will be”Overweight.. Anything over £ 203 is considered “obesity”.

But this may not be the best way to see your weight.Several Criticism BMI contains the fact that it ignores muscle and bone weight, does not reflect metabolic health, and was created based solely on data from white men.other Method Measuring body fat, such as MRI scans and weighing a person in water, is more accurate, but more expensive and time consuming.

From 2017 to 2018 42.4% Among American adults, it was considered obese by CDC standards.And yes, you are obese Link For symptoms such as heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. But what is the danger of falling into the “overweight” category? 30.7% Are some of the adult population in the United States lying? It’s not clear. The CDC When National Institute of Health There are pages about the dangers of “overweight and obesity”, but all the health problems listed on these pages are related to obesity.

So is overweight unhealthy? here Is a great article covering various studies and perspectives on this issue, but epidemiologists have come to the conclusion that the causal relationship remains unclear and that weight is related to health.

Now, let’s get back to the point. Why are you trying to lose weight? How to make it look good? To be healthier? You may think that the former is subjective and the latter is objective, but the truth is that both are fairly abstract concepts.

Body positivity We’ve come a long way in the last few decades, but it takes a lot of work to get rid of the internalized preconceptions of beauty and “ideal shapes.” It’s not a bad thing to want to be healthier. Keep in mind that weight is not the only or best indicator of health.

Now, more than ever, we need to show grace and patience to ourselves and each other. I’ve learned a lot from over 5 years of therapy, but this is what I’m most worried about. Imagine your self-story talking to your young self. Do you say it’s “bad” for your own 8-year-old version to eat too much cake or cookies? Do you tell us that you need to lose weight to look good or be “healthy”?

I won’t. I should encourage myself, 8 years old, to do things that make them happy, play outside, enjoy team sports, and eat a few more broccoli before getting cookies. Say that.

The New Year’s aspirations are thought to be to do things that make you grateful in the future, rather than setting arbitrary rules that make you feel bad about breaking yourself in the future. Instead of restricting food or trying to lose weight, consider another solution that will thank you all past, present, and future yourself.

Sydney Miller is a Major in Advanced Psychology.To reach them with [email protected]..