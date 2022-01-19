No serious side effects of Covid-19 jab reported among children 5-11 years: HSA





As of December 31, Singapore-Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has not reported any suspicions of serious adverse events (AEs) associated with the Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. We have received reports of non-serious AEs such as hives, dizziness, fever and shortness of breath in that age group and have been added to the latest safety information on Wednesday (January 19th). The Covid-19 vaccination program Deployed to children 5-11 years old On December 27, last year, six non-critical reports were recorded for this age group. This represents 0.03 percent of the 20,327 doses. The most commonly reported AEs in the age group of 12-18 years are rash, hives, angioedema (referring to swelling of the eyelids, face and lips), shortness of breath, palpitation, chest tightness or discomfort, Fever, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting. A short episode of fainting and unconsciousness. HSA received 1,170 AE reports related to the use of the mRNA vaccine in adolescents aged 12-18 years out of 663,239 doses. It accounts for 0.18 percent of the dose. Reported AEs usually resolve within a few days. This is consistent with the events reported abroad. Allergic reaction, skin condition, seizures, dizziness, fainting, Myocarditis and Pericarditis-Types of Heart Inflammation -And so is tachycardia, a fast heart rhythm. HSA added that between December 30, 2020 and December 31, last year, 11,490,023 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty and Moderna / Spikevax mRNA vaccines were given, of which 14,729 were reported suspected of AE. I did. In those reports, 747 was classified as a serious AE. According to the HSA, AEs reported in individuals who received boosters of the mRNA vaccine were similar to those who received the first two doses, and no increase in the frequency of events was observed. There were 10 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported after 2.2 million boosters.Rare instance of Anaphylaxis, a severe life-threatening allergic reactionAfter receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, it occurred both in Singapore and abroad. The local incidence of the mRNA vaccine is estimated to be 0.88 per 100,000 doses administered, similar to those reported abroad. Currently, there are no reports of anaphylaxis due to booster immunization.

