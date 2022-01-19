School closures for face-to-face learning during a pandemic will have a lasting impact on children





The impact of virtual schools on children goes far beyond scholars, says new national hospital experts. JAMA Pediatrics editorial. From the beginning of the pandemic, new data show that the closure of schools for face-to-face learning led to: Withdrawal from school

Mental health challenges

Unhealthy weight gain

Food insecurity

Immune retardation

Increasing number of newly developed type 2 diabetes cases The sacrifices that school closures and social isolation have brought to children’s mental health cannot be exaggerated. As the latest Omicron waves show, these arguments are not behind us. We must continue to consider how each decision affects the lives of our children. “ Danielle Dooley, MD, M. Phil. , Children’s National Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy Institute’s Community Affairs and Population Health Medical Director She collaborated with other Children’s National experts in a new editorial. They are Viner et al. -; Studies published in the same issue-; Presents important reviews on the impact of school closures. Researchers are urging a balance between measures to contain COVID-19 and measures to support the physical and mental health of children. “Childhood and adolescent events and impacts have long-term implications for youth health and well-being,” says Dr. Douri. Seeing the potential epidemic of COVID-19 in our community, Dr. Dooley emphasized the importance of continually assessing the impact of pandemics on young people. This includes the impact of pandemics on education, access to health care and disparities, family stress and function. In the editorial, Dooley et al. He says changes need to be made at the level of practice, research, policy, systems and school infrastructure. They say that while children have resilience, that resilience requires systematic support, investment, and more research on short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects on children. Is written. The National Children’s Hospital continues to be a leader in addressing these effects. From clinical care to partnerships and collaborations with local school systems and community-based organizations, Children’s National takes a holistic approach to the needs of children and families. In addition, with funding from the United Health Foundation, Children’s National has deployed a mobile medical unit. The clinic meets families within the community and provides immune services and comprehensive well-visit to children and adolescents. Hope Rhodes, MD and MPH, Medical Directors of Children’s National’s Mobile Medical Program, said: Immunized family. “ Source: Children’s National Hospital

