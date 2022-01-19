Children’s hospitals report record numbers of children admitted during COVID surge





Augusta, Georgia (WRDW / WAGT)-This is a photo of the latest COVID case from a school in Richmond, Colombia, Aiken County. Student cases are shown in blue and staff cases are shown in orange. The number of Richmond County is overwhelmingly small. Last week, the district reported a total of about 1400 cases. The latest number of cases in the Richmond, Colombia, and Aiken counties. The Columbia County School District states: “We are looking for students who are willing to stay at home during the recommended five-day quarantine period. People who are symptomatic should stay at home even if they do not have a COVID test. please.” The Aiken County School System states that it will continue to follow DHEC guidelines, including new teacher guidelines. According to doctors, most of these cases are mild but can have long-term effects. “The reduction in severity is offset by absolute numbers,” said Jacob Eichenberger of the Georgia Children’s Hospital. Within the past few weeks, the number of local COVID cases has skyrocketed. The Georgia Children’s Hospital treated more patients in the 18 days of January than any other month in the pandemic. “And it’s felt throughout the system at all levels. There are many cases in the hospital and many in the ICU,” he said. Doctors say we are riding the waves of Omicron. This variant is milder than the Delta variant, but it is much more contagious and can harm children with many underlying problems. “The biggest concern is MISC, an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID, which was the most horrifying thing for me among these children who are very ill,” Eichenberger said. .. “There are reports of long COVID-like children who show these symptoms of fatigue and shortness of breath and continue long after the COVID has disappeared.” Doctors say that children with COVID will not have MISC cases until 2 to 6 weeks after being infected with the virus. This strain spreads like a wildfire and is not only felt in the hospital. “If you have an overwhelming number of cases, it’s hard to close school, but Omicron is milder, and studies show that, but it’s also more contagious,” he said. .. Copyright 2022 WRDW / WAGT. all rights reserved.

