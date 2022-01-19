Tens of thousands of NHS England staff face forced vaccine dismissal – Channel 4 News





Over 80,000 NHS healthcare workers in the United Kingdom have not yet received even a single dose of the Covid vaccine. NHS data show. Of these, over 52,000 are not believed to be medically exempt. This means that if you don’t get vaccinated in the next two weeks, you run the risk of losing your job in April. This is about 3.5 percent of all staff working with patients. And in some areas it is even higher. Throughout the London Trust, our figures suggest that 7.6% of our staff are not fully vaccinated and have no valid medical excuses. In November, the government announced that UK healthcare workers would need to be double vaccinated by April 1. To meet that deadline, staff must be taking their first dose by February 3rd. In these last few weeks, the hospital wants to convince as many employees as possible to jab. If that is not possible, some staff may be transferred to roles that do not involve contact with the patient. But if no alternative is found, they face dismissal. Even before the policy is announced Over 99,000 vacancies At medical services in the United Kingdom. And forced jabs can push tens of thousands of staff out of the NHS. Royal College of Nursing calls on government To delay the policy deadline. NHS leaders in Scotland and Wales have escaped this particular headache because the government has decided not to mandate jabs. Northern Ireland officials will discuss compulsory vaccines, but say they are only for new employees. How to reach the numbers According to NHS data, 1.48 million health care workers are currently employed in UK trusts. 81,626 people have not been fully vaccinated due to the 1.39 million initial doses given to staff. In November, the government 2% of total workforce is eligible Regarding the medical exemption of vaccines (although I admit that it is difficult to determine for sure). Using that assumption, we estimate that 29,607 staff members have a legitimate excuse for not being jabbed. In summary, 52,019 NHS workers remain and, according to current regulations, need to be vaccinated, but not. The NHS in London could be the hardest hit, with nearly 8% of staff still unvaccinated, followed by the West Midlands (3.3%) and the Northwest (3.2%). Our numbers are in line with the government’s own expectations. In November, the Ministry of Health said it expects about 56,000 trust workers to not be vaccinated without excuses by the April 1 deadline. The Ministry of Health told FactCheck: “The NHS and care staff are doing a great job and thank the people who chose to vaccinate.” A spokeswoman said the policy was “everything about patient safety.”

