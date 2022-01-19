Last week, as Omicron slowed down, WHO counts 18 million viral cases





According to the World Health Organization, the number of new cases of coronavirus increased by 20% worldwide to over 18 million last week, indicating that the surge caused by the Omicron variant has slowed.

Geneva-new numbers coronavirus According to the World Health Organization, the number of cases worldwide increased by 20% last week to over 18 million, indicating that the surge caused by the epidemic of the Omicron variant has slowed. In the weekly report on pandemics, the United Nations health The agency said the number of new COVID-19 infections increased in all regions of the world except Africa, where cases decreased by nearly one-third. The death toll in the world was the same as last week, at about 45,000. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by about 50% in the previous week, and earlier this month, WHO reported the largest weekly increase in pandemic cases. WHO said in a report issued late Tuesday that Southeast Asia had the highest number of cases of coronavirus last week, with a 145% surge in the number of newly infected people. There was a 68% increase every week in the Middle East. The smallest increases were 17% and 10% in the Americas and Europe, respectively. Scientists said last week there were early signs that outbreaks from Omicron could have peaked in the United States and the United Kingdom, and cases could quickly decline sharply. WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said Tuesday that highly infectious variants “continue to dominate the world.” Studies have shown that Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness or hospitalization than its predecessor, but it is “misleading” to think that it causes mild illness. .. “We are concerned about the impact of Omicron on being already exhausted. health Workers and overburden health The system, “said Tedros. He admitted that some areas seemed to be out of the worst of the latest Omicron waves, but warned that “not all countries are out of the forest yet.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/counts-18-million-virus-cases-week-omicron-slows-82345421 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos