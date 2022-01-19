Effectiveness of masks to prevent secondary COVID-19 cases





Summary and introduction Overview In September 2020, the Iowa Department of Public Health advised that people infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) do not need to be quarantined if the patient and contacts wear face masks at the time of exposure. Announced. This guidance was different from that issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To determine the best behavior, the exposure information from the COVID-19 case study was compared with the reported test results to calculate the secondary incidence (SAR) after masked and unmasked exposure. Did. When both parties used masks, the SAR was halved from 25.6% to 12.5%. The longer the exposure period, the greater the increase in SAR. Masks significantly reduced viral infections when worn by both case patients and contacts, but the SAR in each group was higher than expected. This finding suggests that post-exposure quarantine for COVID-19 is beneficial even if the parties are wearing masks. Preface On September 29, 2020, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) contacted a person infected with coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a severe acute respiratory syndrome (hereinafter referred to as a case patient). We have issued new guidance. This guidance recommended that if both the patient and the contact were correctly and consistently masked during exposure, the contact should perform 14-day symptom monitoring rather than isolation at home. This guidance is very different from the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends home quarantine, regardless of mask use, even after exposure to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) staff decided to follow the IDPH guidance, but also supported individuals or organizations that chose to follow the CDC recommendations. The change in IDPH guidance provided an opportunity to reduce the pandemic burden in Johnson County, but was concerned about a potential increase in infection rates. Due to the lack of data to support this change in guidance, the COVID-19 secondary attack rate (SAR) between those exposed when both parties were masked and those exposed when exposed was calculated. By measuring, one or more people who designed a prospective cohort study to assess the potential risk of increased viral infection were unmasked. The purpose of this study was to find out how effective the mask was in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection, and therefore whether the new IDPH recommendations for symptom monitoring were appropriate. However, the use of masks is only one of many factors affecting SARS-CoV-2 infection. While examining the available data, we identified some additional risk factors of interest, such as symptom status, exposure settings, and duration of exposure. With this information, we were able to look up additional guidance related to COVID-19, such as early release from quarantine and possible airborne infections, and ensure that recommendations do not increase the risk of infection in the region. .. After reviewing the relevant literature[2–4] I assumed the use of a mask that matches the CDC guidance[5] Reduce COVID-19 SAR for non-home contacts from 10% to 5%. Research proposals are evaluated according to the Internal Ethics Review Protocol, meet the standards of public health practices, and[1] It did not have to be reviewed by the organization’s review board.

..

