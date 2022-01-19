Health
COVID-19: Hospital executives urge Hamiltonian to “look” for other options if not urgent-Hamiltonian
Executives from Hamilton’s two municipal hospital networks have sent messages to residents seeking non-urgent medical care. Look for other options before considering a visit to an emergency.
As of now COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Waves fueled by Omicron variant The president of Hamilton Health Sciences urged individuals who did not need immediate medical attention to contact their doctor or use online treatments.
Rob MacIsaac, President and CEO of HHS, told the city’s COVID presser on Tuesday: “There are many medical options in the community and we highly recommend looking for them before coming to the emergency department. I will. “
Both HHS and St. Joseph Healthcare reported an overall occupancy of over 100% and just below 100 in the full ICU on January 18.
“The truth will continue to be some of the most challenging we have experienced during the pandemic in the coming weeks at St. Jaws,” said Melissa Farrell, president of St. Joe’s. ..
“We really feel the impact of higher community infections than ever before.”
Another recent concern is the number of patients admitted to the hospital without COVID, but only find out in the test what they are actually doing.
Farrell said that about 60% of the current 93 COVID patients were actually infected because they believed they were infected. I didn’t do the rest.
RobMac Isaac, president and CEO of HHS, revealed that just under 40% of the current 217 COVID cases were found to be suspected of distress.
As of January 15, the hospital has a total of 41 COVID patients in the ICU. The majority of HHS cases are 26.
“Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patients continue to make up an disproportionate number of patients with HHS,” MacIsaac said.
“There is a very high level of occupancy throughout our hospital system. Our ICU is completely full with 101% of the funded beds.”
Ontario reported records of 4,183 COVID hospitalized as of Tuesday, more than half of whom were first hospitalized for viral complications, 580 in the ICU.
Stuffing continues to be a problem with Farrell, revealing that more than 700 staff members tested positive for COVID at St. Joe’s.
“The time-sensitive, urgent and urgent care situation is volatile, due to the high demand for critical and acute care beds,” Farrell said.
“Last week, the problem felt more relevant to our healthcare professionals.”
Nearly 170 of St. Joe’s estimated 5,700 workers have quarantined COVIDs as of Tuesday afternoon, with HHS slightly over 490 of 13,000 in the same situation.
As of January 18, about one-third are associated with 17 ongoing hospital-related outbreaks, with 184 cases occurring throughout the system.
Dr. Scott Wooder, doctor of Hamilton’s family medical team, says it’s not time to go to the hospital unless you believe you’re suffering from a heart attack, stroke, or breathing.
“For many mild illnesses and symptoms of COVID, you can actually take care of yourself at home without the help of a doctor or nurse,” Wooder said.
“We’ve all done this for years, but thanks to COVID nothing has changed.”
Online options recommended by executives to check before potential visits to hospitals and clinical settings needadoc.ca also urgentcareontario.ca
Nearly 1,300 COVID cases associated with outbreaks at 96 institutions
Hamilton reported that as of Tuesday, 96 COVID-19 outbreaks were underway and were associated with approximately 1,270 cases.
Nearly 650 of them have led to a surge in 40 homes, including the elderly, including 466 in 24 long-term care facilities (LTCH) and 190 in 16 retired homes. Over half of the estimated 650 cases are from healthcare professionals.
Two long-term care facilities have reported associations with approximately 150 infectious diseases. 89 is Stoney Creek’s Heritage Green Nursing Home and 63 is The Wellington on the Mountain.
Outbreaks at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Center, the city’s main prison, continued to increase from 73 to 81 day by day. The number of cases has virtually doubled weekly, from 44 cases last Tuesday to 81 cases as of January 18.
Over 50 cases are related to prisoners.
Incidence may only be part of the city’s overall picture, as public health has stopped reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces that are not tied to high-risk environments such as hospitals and collectives. ..
Approximately 130 surges have occurred in the city’s shelter system, and approximately 180 are connected to support homes.
Three deaths associated with COVID infection (all individuals in their 70s) were added to the city’s two-year pandemic total of 437 on Tuesday.
Over 80% of Hamiltonians are fully vaccinated over 12 years of age
As of January 18, the city has received approximately 1.15 million COVID vaccinations, approximately 454,000 second visits and 247,000 third vaccinations.
Over 80.9% of eligible Hamiltonians over the age of 5 have experienced two doses and 86.1% have taken at least one dose.
Approximately 86.8% of residents over the age of 12 receive at least two injections, and approximately 89.5% receive the first dose.
The city is still below the state average, with two doses at 88.7% over the age of 12 and a single dose at 91.4%.
The third immunity was 43.5%, with more than 5.6 million Ontario citizens receiving booster shots.
Over 93% of people over the age of 60 in the city have received two injections, and over 62% of that age group have a booster effect.
With the exception of children aged 5 to 11, Hamiltonians aged 12 to 24 have just over 80% of two vaccinations, representing the lowest vaccination rate among eligible people in the community. ..
