Is Headache a Symptom of Omicron COVID Mutant?





Early studies suggest that headache is a common symptom of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The omicron variant is forced to rethink the look and feel of COVID-19 in its early days. Fever, cough, and taste loss were obvious early signs of the first strain of coronavirus, but early studies suggest that Omicron’s symptoms differ, especially in the early stages of the disease. One of the early symptoms reported by many is a very mild and common headache that is often overlooked. Headaches are not just one symptom of the Omicron variant. It is the second most common symptom. ZOE Covid research.. This study is a collaborative effort created by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine, and the Health App ZOE. Does Omicron cause odor and taste loss?

This study found that the only symptom more commonly reported by people infected with the Omicron variant was runny nose. Similar findings Early Omicron case study in NorwayWe tracked 81 people infected with the virus from the outbreak of the Christmas party. About 68% of party participants infected with the virus reported headache as a symptom. Another study by UK Health Security Agency Of the December COVID cases, headache was also found to be a common symptom. The study also found that people who caught the delta variant also reported headaches. How long will Omicron’s symptoms last?



This collection of common symptoms made Omicron More likely to be confused with a cold than past COVID strainsEspecially in the case of breakthrough cases during vaccination. Dr. Maya N. Clark Kutaia, a teacher at New York University Myers College of Nursing, told The New York Times: Omicron symptoms in vaccinated people It often manifests itself as a “really bad cold” such as headaches, body aches, and fever, but unvaccinated people are more likely to experience flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath.

