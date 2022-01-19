Britain is in a “very strong position” and incidents are rising across Europe





Wednesday, January 19, 2022 12:07 pm Salisbury, UK – February 11: Patients wait after receiving a Covid-19 jab at the Vaccination Center in Salisbury Cathedral on February 11, 2021 in Salisbury, England. In the UK, more than 13 million people have received their first Covid-19 vaccination, including 90% over 70 years of age. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) The Omicron wave appears to have subsided in the United Kingdom, but continues to record an increasing number of cases in other parts of the world. That means the government will consider removing the restrictions and the so-called Plan B measures will end. However, Sir Jeremy Farrer, a former SAGE advisor and director of the Healthcare Charity Wellcome Trust, advises that restrictions will continue until the end of winter, despite the country’s “very strong position.” read more London Covid-Health Minister recalls Plan B with 19 cases “Especially the UK and several other countries are currently in a very strong position. They have a great deployment of vaccines and have a high degree of innate immunity.” “We don’t lift everything at the end of January, when the NHS is still under pressure and, of course, in the middle of winter,” Farrer told Sky News. Face masks may continue to be a legal requirement for public transport and indoors, but telecommuting guidance and vaccine passports are expected to be discarded. “There were promising signs that infections were declining nationwide,” Downing Street said earlier this week. The NHS is still under pressure, but “there are signs of hospitalization and falls during hospitalization, or at least stagnation. This is clear.” At the peak of the Omicron wave earlier this year, the UK recorded more than 200,000 new infections a day. More than 94,400 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. read more Britain’s second blockade was based on “very inaccurate” Covid-19 modeling, Parliamentarians said. Other parts of the world Although the pandemic has improved in the UK, the low vaccination rates and the rapid spread of Omicron variants have left other parts of the world in a “quite dire situation,” Farr added. rice field. This reflects what World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom told reporters at the agency’s headquarters yesterday that “this pandemic is almost over.” Tedros added that the Omicron variant has caused 18 million new infections worldwide in the past week. Yesterday, Germany recorded 112,323 cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, and Omicron was found in more than 70 percent of infections, officials said. France also recorded 464,769 incidents in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Italy recorded 228,179 new infections yesterday, up from 83,403 the day before. According to the national broadcast NHK, more than 32,000 new cases are increasing in Japan beyond Europe. Daily infections in Tokyo set a new record on Wednesday with 7,377 new infections, as did 6,101 infections in western Osaka. The surge in incidents in Tokyo outpaced the peak surge in August following the Summer Olympics. read more Shipment delays on routes from China to Europe surge as Omicron’s turmoil is expected to continue

