When children return to school, only 10 percent of qualified people in Hamilton are fully vaccinated: the city

When many Hamilton students return to face-to-face learning on Wednesday, the city’s public health department says that only 10% of children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated twice with COVID-19. I am reporting.

Hamilton’s medical officer told reporters at the city’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that more than 46 percent of children in that age group received a single dose.

Dr. Richardson said the number of people with children is clearly small and there is improvement despite more than 80% of the adult population being vaccinated. She said the 7-day average of the first dose of children increased from 212 a week ago to 300. This increase could be facilitated by nervous parents staring at the waves of Omicron in their plans for the new semester.

“From the perspective of learning to live with COVID-19, we need to start thinking about this virus in terms of how to manage it,” she said. “When we look at school, it’s a really essential service-it’s essential for the well-being of our children.”

Dr. Richardson noted that Hamilton Public Health had several conversations with the local school board on this issue, noting that a school-based vaccine clinic could be imminent.

When the local committee was asked if it should continue to report cases of known COVID-19 beyond state guidance-many parents wanted and the French Viamonde school board promised-she It’s up to the committee to decide because most families don’t have access to the test.

“It’s very difficult to know if someone is sick for COVID-19 or any other reason,” she said, and many of these results are expected to be issued to students upon return. He said it was likely to be obtained from a good test. “Not all of us have a test in front of us.”

According to the newly updated state guidance, parents will not be notified if someone tests positive in their child’s class only if the school has a 30% absentee rate. Some Ontario Boards of Education, such as the Toronto District Board of Education, Keep warning parents Of a positive case in the classroom.

Reduced emergency care time for St. Joe

A briefing official on Tuesday also emphasized the crisis that local hospitals continue to face, and Melissa Farrell, president of St. Joseph Healthcare, said the organization had reduced time at an emergency medical facility in King Street East. rice field. Current business hours are 4 pm to 10 pm daily.According to the archived version of the website, the previous time was from 8 am to 10 pm

“Many steps had to be taken to ensure that we had enough staff to maintain. [services going]She said, citing voluntary and mandatory relocations, discharge of all patients who can safely recover at home, and suspension of vacation requests. “All of this puts pressure on very tired healthcare professionals … we know they aren’t operating in normal situations or in a sustainable way.”

She said 169 staff and doctors are currently isolated at home at COVID-19, and nearly 700 staff have tested positive since the beginning of the wave.

The move took place after Hamilton Health Sciences temporarily closed an emergency medical facility in Westdale on Monday night for similar reasons. Authorities recommend that people without urgent symptoms such as shortness of breath, heart attack or possible stroke should not come to the hospital’s emergency room.

Rob Mashizak, president of Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), said Tuesday that the HHS system remains very tense. He said the organization’s intensive care unit was completely full and the entire hospital was in 112 percent of its funded bed capacity.

“The state of care in the hospital … remains unstable,” he said. “We are doing what we can to maintain the most important service.”

MacIsaac said two-thirds of COVID patients in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated, and that unvaccinated people continued to make up an “disproportionate number” of COVID-19 patients. ..

With numbers

On Tuesday, the city reported 356 new cases, with 96 active outbreaks, including an increased outbreak in Burton Prison, which reached 81 people. Three new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Currently, there are a whopping 10,000 active cases in the city.

“The situation here in Hamilton and throughout Ontario remains a major concern,” said Dr. Richardson.

“We are carefully monitoring key health indicators to see if Hamilton has reached its peak or plateau. It is still premature to declare it.”