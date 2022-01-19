Quebec reports 88 new deaths from COVID-19, but only 8 more hospitalizations





In Quebec, there was a net increase in eight hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a slight decrease in ICU cases. This reflects one day’s previous observations by state public health authorities that the pace of hospitalization with COVID-19 has slowed. However, the number of deaths in the state is still very high, with 88 newly reported, only one less than on Tuesday. Hospital turnover rates are also very high, with 359 new admissions. However, there were many discharges, and the net increase was small. There were a total of four fewer people in the intensive care unit, 42 were newly hospitalized and 46 were newly discharged. Overall, the number of these hospitals continues to reach the maximum capacity in Quebec, with 3,425 currently hospitalized for the virus and 285 in the intensive care unit. On Tuesday, health officials Release guide How to reduce the overall level of care in the next few days if the hospital is at its best. This means providing intensive care to many non-COVID-19 patients for the foreseeable future until the situation stabilizes. As of Wednesday, 6,123 new COVID-19 cases have been enrolled, but the number of tests remains unreliable as PCR testing is limited to a small proportion of Quebec people such as healthcare professionals and teachers. Of these tests, the positive rate is currently 13.2 percent. According to the latest information on vaccinations, 34% of Quebec people currently have boosters. Young Quebécois are also backed by a huge number. Most of the newly given boosters now go to 40-59 people, but people under the age of 40 also make up a large part. A total of over 57,000 went to people between the ages of 18 and 59 on the first day of the week (the last reported day, Monday). The day before returning to school, there were few signs of increased vaccination of children under the age of 12. It is slowly progressing and the new initial dose given to this age group on Monday is only 426. At this point, children aged 5 to 11 years had a second dose of 536 doses on the same day, which was higher than the first dose. Northern Quebec facing the worst Montreal, Laval, and the surrounding area are no longer leading the state in per capita cases. Most of the areas with the greatest per capita damage are in the north. The current highest rate is Nunavik, followed by Teres-Kreis-Dera-Bay-James. These two are followed by the Chodiere Appalachian Mountains, Mauritier Center Duquebeck, Nord-du-Quebec and Côte-Nord. This is an updated story in development.

