Brazilian parents want their children to be vaccinated against Covid.Bolsonaro tried to stop it





Manuela had a fever of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), spots on the entire skin, and lumps from the neck. Her kidneys didn’t work for nearly two days. “Her heart has almost stopped,” Bust said.

Manuela recovered from Covid, but its side effects left a lasting impression on her heart: she now has an arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat.

“It’s very terrible. She was a healthy child and had no underlying condition,” Bust said.

Manuela survived Covid. But that’s not the case with hundreds of other children in Brazil. Between March 2020 and November 2021, 308 children between the ages of 5 and 11 died of Covid-19, according to health ministry data. Pediatrician and infectious disease expert Marcelo Otsuka told CNN at the same time that he killed more children than meningitis and epilepsy and was lagging behind in a car accident. A national Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children ages 5-11 is currently underway, providing peace of mind by giving “safety” to many Brazilian parents like Bust. doing. Deployment began on Monday and school resumed in February, with many parents feeling the same. A national survey of the Datafolha Institute, released Monday, found that 79% of respondents supported vaccination of children of that age group. (The survey was conducted by telephone on January 12th and 13th, targeting 2,023 people aged 16 and over.) However, the vaccine did not arrive fast enough for some parents who had been waiting for nearly a month to shoot their children. reason?Mainly unique to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro .. Unvaccinated Bolsonaro says the severity of the virus has discouraged others from being vaccinated, even though Brazil is fighting one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. It has been widely criticized at home and abroad for suppressing the virus. The President’s opposition to child vaccination is the latest article in this Crusaders. On December 16th, Brazilian regulator Anvisa ignited a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for children. That same day, Bolsonaro called the decision “unbelievable” and threatened to publish the names of the Ambitha staff involved in the decision. Faithful Bolsonaro supporter Jair Bolsonaro, who has discredited child vaccination on social media, later revealed their names to the WhatsApp group of Bolsonaro supporters. Kicis justified her actions, saying she believed the document had been published at a hearing on the issue earlier this month. And just days before the unfolding began, Bolsonaro mistakenly claimed in an interview with TV Nova Nordeste that no child died in Covid. Perhaps these words are natural. Last June, while talking at an event, Bolsonaro, who had unmasked, asked his child to remove his mask, and he also removed another child’s mask. His actions are still slapped by hundreds of parents Grief for loss To their children-and Manuela’s mother, Bust, who was afraid of the worst. Bolsonaro also said he would not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter, saying “children have not died in a way that justifies the vaccine.” However, “these vaccines provide even stronger protection for children than adults, with superior safety and very good protection,” said a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases. Home Dr. Marcelo Otsuka told CNN. “All studies suggest that the vaccine is safe and has very good efficiency for the 5-11 year old group,” he said. Otsuka Pharmaceutical quoted data from the United States, saying, “Analysis of data on the 7 million doses given to this age group in the United States did not report any adverse effects that worried us.” I am saying. However, Bolsonaro and his administration are largely unhindered by scientific evidence, and their rhetoric is instead delaying their deployment. “paradox” Esther Solano, a professor of international affairs at the University of São Paulo, told CNN that the message about Bolsonaro’s vaccine for children is part of his long-term political strategy. When the deployment was approved, Solano said he presented a “paradox” to Brazilian leaders denying the efficacy of the vaccine. “He has to follow his strategy because he can’t change his speech to adopt something in his children’s favor,” Solano said. Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccine rhetoric isn’t necessarily aimed at stopping Brazilian children from being shot, but his plan to recruit and play a far-right base prior to the October 2022 elections. Solano added that it was part of a long-standing campaign. “Bolsonaro is mobilizing his radical supporters when thinking about the next election,” Solano said. Bolsonaro and Health Minister Marcelo Keiloga also suggested a period of public consultation before deploying the shots, and parents suggested that their children be presented with a prescription for vaccination. Those suggestions didn’t pass, but the rollout stagnated. Brazil is now starting the process much later than many other Latin American countries. Cuba Chile In Argentina, a children’s vaccine campaign has been running for several months. And Queiroga hasn’t stopped his attempt to undermine their potency. This week, he falsely claimed that thousands of people died from the side effects caused by the vaccine, which was in direct conflict with his government’s own data. He later said those comments were out of context by the media. It is difficult to know what Bolsonaro and his allies will benefit from opposing child vaccination. Given that public support is a big boost to them, especially in the year of elections where cards can pile up against him. Political Scientist Camilla Rocha said Bolsonaro’s “purpose is to unite and mobilize his core supporters (about 20% of voters) over new controversies, which can be offensive. It’s about diverting attention from some other subject, “he told CNN. For Bolsonaro supporters, the issue of child vaccination will not affect their support, Rocha said. “Among those who voted for Bolsonaro and were disappointed with his government and his attitude during the pandemic, especially women and adolescents, it can have negative consequences,” she added. For the bust, Bolsonaro lost her trust long ago. She has seen what Covid did to the country and her children. “He’s a crazy denialist, what can you say? I can’t believe the president takes that attitude,” she said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/19/americas/brazil-child-vaccines-bolsonaro-intl-cmd-latam/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos