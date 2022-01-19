Black men have been hit hardest in recent years by deaths from drug overdose

Almost 92,000 Americans Died of drug overdose According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, it recorded a 30% year-on-year increase, a 75% increase in five years, and a record high annual total.Preliminary figures show the number of deaths in 2021 due to overdose. Even higher..

Overdose mortality has increased in all major demographic groups in recent years, but no group has seen a greater increase than black men. As a result, black men have overtaken Native American or Alaska Native men and white men as the demographic group most likely to die from overdose.

This Pew Research Center analysis examines how drug overdose mortality in the United States varies by gender, race, and ethnicity. It is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mortality from drug overdose in all racial and ethnic groups can be found in the CDC WONDER database, specifically, The underlying cause of death due to the bridged race category From 1999 to 2020. The category of bridged races includes not only people in one race, but also people from multiple ethnic groups. For multi-ethnic people, the CDC chooses a single race to allow for consistent comparisons.Read more about Click here for the bridged race category.. The Pew Research Center relied on the CDC’s Bridged Racial Database instead of the Single Racial Database to investigate how drug overdose mortality changed between 2015 and 2020. .. The single race database covers only the period 2018-2020. In this analysis, all racial groups refer to non-Hispanic members of those groups, but Hispanics are of any race.All mortality rates are adjusted for consideration Age Differences Between US Demographic Groups.. The public opinion data quoted here is Pew Research Center Survey It was conducted in October 2021 for 9,676 adults in the United States. Everyone who participates is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). This is an online survey panel recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all US adults have a chance to make a choice. The survey is weighted to represent the adult population of the United States by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other categories.You can read more about ATP methodology When Methodology of the October 2021 Survey..

In 2020, there were 54.1 fatal drug overdose for every 100,000 black men in the United States. This was slightly above the proportion of Native American or Alaska Native men (52.1 deaths per 100,000) and well above the proportion of white men (44.2 per 100,000). ) And Hispanic men (27.3 per 100,000). Mortality from overdose in men was the lowest among Asians or Pacific Islanders (8.5 per 100,000).

As in 2015, black men were pretty Less than More likely to die from drug overdose than both white men and Native American or Alaska Native men. Since then, black male mortality has more than tripled and increased by 213%, while male mortality in all other major races or ethnic groups is increasing at a slow pace. For example, the mortality rate of white men increased by 69% between 2015 and 2020.

As you have It has been so for a long timeWomen in the United States are less likely to die from drug overdose than men. However, the mortality rate of women, especially black women, is also rising sharply. Mortality from overdose of black women increased by 144% between 2015 and 2020, far outpacing the increase in the proportion of women of all other races or ethnic groups during the same period.

Despite the surge in mortality from overdose of black women, Native American or Alaska Native women had the highest such mortality in 2020, as was the case in most of the last two decades. In 2020, there were 32 deaths from overdose for every 100,000 Native American or Alaska women, but 21.3 for every 100,000 white women and 18.8 for every 100,000 black women. did. Case fatality rates were much lower between Hispanic females (7.5 per 100,000) and Asian or Pacific Islander females (2.7 per 100,000).

The racial groups in this analysis include not only people of one race, but also people of multiple ethnicities.All mortality rates are adjusted for consideration Age Differences Between US Demographic Groups.. For more information on the methodology, read the “How I did this” box.

Deaths from overdose surged during the pandemic

Deaths from overdose in the United States Outbreak of COVID-19 In March 2020, such deaths accelerated during a pandemic. CDC cautioned..

Nationally, by March 2020, the number of deaths from monthly drug overdose never exceeded 6,500. Between March and December 2020, more than 7,100 people died in May 2020 alone, including nearly 9,400.

Experts pointed out Some possible reasons Increased mortality from overdose during development, including reduced access to treatment and increased mental health problems associated with pandemics.

The Opioid epidemic It has also played an important role in the proliferation of deaths from overdose, both during the pandemic and in the years leading up. Three-quarters of all fatal overdose in 2020 were associated with opioids, and more than six-tenths were involved. Synthetic Opioids – Categories that include: FentanylA powerful analgesic that is generally illegally manufactured and sold.Case fatality rate due to overdose involving synthetic opioids Almost 6 times higher Between 2015 and 2020, 3.1 to 17.8 people died per 100,000.Early Waves of Death from Opioid Overdose in the U.S. Heroin and prescription opioids, Each.

In recent years, the mortality rate of overdose containing the following stimulants has also risen sharply. Cocaine and methamphetamine.. The case fatality rate of cocaine-related overdose almost tripled between 2015 and 2020, from 2.1 to 6.0 per 100,000. The case fatality rate of overdose involving methamphetamine and other psychostimulants more than quadrupled between 2015 and 2020, from 1.8 to 7.5 per 100,000.These deaths affected disproportionately Racial and ethnic minority groups..

According to a Pew Research Center study, public concerns about drug addiction in the United States have diminished, despite the surge in deaths from overdose. At the beginning of 2018, 42% of adults in the United States said that drug addiction was a major community problem, but that percentage Dropped to 35% October 2021. Approximately 40% of blacks (42%) and Hispanic adults (41%) are more addicted to the community than whites (34%) and Asians in the 2021 survey. He said it was a major issue. Adults (20%).