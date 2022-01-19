Health
Manchester Public Library Hosts Program on Approaches to Foods Other Than Meals | Food and Beverage
Manchester — The Witton Branch of the Manchester Public Library hosted an intuitive diet program on January 27 aimed at providing participants with information on better daily diets and ways to avoid trendy diets. increase.
“This is basically a lecture-style program,” said Valerie Kerr, a library engineer at the Manchester Public Library. “This is a non-dietary approach to a healthier relationship with food.”
“We are always trying to inform people,” Kerr said, regardless of whether the library is in a book or not.
“We see ourselves as a source of information,” she said.
“At this time of the year, people saw the New Year’s aspirations and it seemed like a good time to do such a program,” Kerr said.
The presenter is Lauren Rosenfeld, a registered dietitian at ECHN working at Manchester Hospital.
“I am counseling clinical and outpatient nutritionists,” she said. Her duties include assessing a patient’s malnutrition, nutritional planning, diabetes, heart problems, kidney problems, and counseling on obesity.
Rosenfeld, a two-year nutritionist, was giving a quarterly presentation advertised for the hospital when Carr contacted her to bring a presentation to the library.
Rosenfeld said he had given another presentation outside the hospital about trendy diets and how to recognize them.
“This is the first time someone has contacted me,” she said.
The intuitive diet program was partly inspired by her trendy dietary presentation.
“When I gave other presentations, people asked,’What diet should I follow?'” She said.
She said that an intuitive diet is a loss of dieting spirit, and most diet programs do not work, causing people to “yo-yo” and regaining more weight than they had previously lost.
“It’s about an intuitive diet, respecting your body, paying attention to your hunger clues, not feeling guilty or shameful when eating, and rejecting the idea of diet.” She said.
In this program, she hopes to help people dismiss a diet filled with the message of ideal thinness and break the idea that people are only healthy at a certain weight. Told.
She also said she would deal with shameful feelings about eating bad food and again deal with the epidemic diet.
“Whatever is fast and fast, it’s not realistic,” she says, encouraging people to be peaceful with food and not classify food as good or bad.
“There is definitely a better option,” she said, adding that while eating cake is fine, food should be eaten in moderation.
“You don’t want to limit too much,” she said. It’s better to satisfy your thirst and cut off your guilt. “
She also said she would discuss how everyone’s diet is different, especially for people with diabetes and heart disease.
