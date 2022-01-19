Health
Twelve deaths and 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Manitoba on Wednesday
Manitoba public health officials announced 12 COVID-related deaths and 11 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Since the state began reporting its statistics daily in December 2020, 631 people are now infected with the virus, which is even higher.
This is over 200 more than a week ago and close to 400 more than two weeks ago.
Of the inpatients, 50 are in the intensive care unit, an increase of 2 from Tuesday.
Ten of the dead are from Winnipeg’s health area, one from the southern health area and the other from the Prairie Mountain health area.
The number of deaths in the state associated with COVID-19 is currently 1,478.
Men in their 40s, two women in their 60s, men in their 70s, three men in their 80s, and three women in their 80s died in the Winnipeg region.
Both Southern Health and Prairie Mountain Health deaths are men in their 70s.
Details about the three deaths reported on Tuesday were also announced. State online dashboard, All from the healthy areas of Winnipeg. They are men in their 80s, women in their 90s, and men in their 90s and are associated with outbreaks in Actionmarguerite St. Boniface.
The state reported 919 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but health officials have repeatedly stated that these numbers are a significant underestimation of the total number of active cases.
The rapid spread of Omicron variants has overwhelmed testing capacity and many cases remain unreported. Today, many people are using rapid tests and the results are not entered in the state database.
Manitoba Strictly restrict access to PCR tests at local sites.. To protect their abilities, these tests are limited to certain people, including those who are symptomatic or who test positive for rapid testing.
As has been the case over the weeks, the majority of new cases are in the healthy areas of Winnipeg, with 576 people.
There are 102 in the Interlake-Eastern Health area, 92 in the Prairie Mountain Health area, 79 in the Northern Health area, and 70 in the Southern Health area.
The total number of ICU patients (both COVID-19 patients and those receiving treatment for non-COVID-related problems) is 100. This is a decrease of 2 from Tuesday and 7 from Monday.
The normal pre-COVID baseline capacity of the critical care program was 72 patients. Prime Minister Heather Stephenson said last week that the state’s largest ICU containment room has 116 people.
New outbreaks are declared in the following locations:
- Winnipeg St. Boniface Hospital, M2.
- Winnipeg’s River East Personal Care Home.
- Winnipeg Concordia Hospital, N3 East.
- Winnipeg Health Science Center, PX2 East.
- Gillam Hospital in Gillam.
The previously announced outbreak at the Portage Evangelical Church in Portage La Prairie is now over.
New tool
State Public Health Director Dr. Brent Russan said in a press conference Wednesday that Manitoba will administer 1,100 doses of Paxrovid, a new Pfizer antiviral drug approved by Health Canada on Monday.
He said the state is waiting for its delivery and additional doses are required.
Eligibility for the drug is based on a positive COVID-19 test and the potential for severe illness due to the virus.
“This is another welcome tool for toolboxes to mitigate the risk of COVID-19,” says Roussin. “The purpose of this is to reduce the burden on the medical system.”
Anyone who tests positive for a self-managed rapid test can be referred to confirm the evaluation and follow-up rapid test performed by the healthcare provider.
Treatment with Paxlovid should be given within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. “Therefore, it is even more important to carefully monitor and test for symptoms, especially at high risk,” says Roussin.
According to Roussin, a “clear process” will soon be available online for people to introduce themselves to new treatments, whether the positive test is a PCR or a rapid test.
He couldn’t say how many quick tests were positive, but he said the reported tests were only a small part of what was there.
Dr. Jos Laimer, Medical Leader of the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force in Manitoba, said:
She urged people to get vaccinated — especially children of eligible age who returned to school classes — and urged people in their 50s and 60s to take booster shots.
