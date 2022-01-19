Black men are twice as likely to develop prostate cancer as whites, according to a VA study-Consumer Health News

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 (HealthDay News)-Even in an environment where whites and blacks receive equal medical care, black Americans show worse results than whites in terms of prostate cancer.

According to a review of about 8 million men found in US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals, black veterans had nearly twice the local and high incidence. Prostate cancer As a white man.

But the good news was glimpsed. Black men and white men had similar results when they received the same treatment.

“Importantly, African-American men who received definitive first-line treatment [cancer spreading]”The study’s co-author, Dr. Isla Garraway, an associate professor of urology at David Geffen School of Medicine in UCLA, Los Angeles, said.

However, the researchers found that more black men had metastatic or metastatic cancer because they were not diagnosed early.

“The significant disparity observed in the incidence of prostate cancer is that African-American veterans have metastasized to prostate cancer compared to white veterans, even though their response to treatment is similar. Has brought about a lasting inequality, “Gallaway said.

As many recognize, equal access to care can reduce the disparity in significant outcomes between racial groups, Gallaway said. It is well documented that blacks in the United States often have reduced access to medical care and may receive lower quality medical care than white Americans. Because the VA system provides equal access to care, researchers have assumed that black men will benefit from an equal playground.

“Getting treatment within the Department of Veterans Affairs system reduces some of the disparities in results reported by groups outside the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Gallaway said. “But the increased overall incidence of prostate cancer continues to be a significant barrier to closing racial disparities.”

Black men are at higher risk of prostate cancer than white men, And black men often go wrong and are later diagnosed with more advanced cancer, the researchers said.

Still, their analysis showed that even the VA system, which is open to all veterans, continues to disparity between black and white men.

Gallaway is not convinced why these disparities continue in a system of equal access and treatment.

“Many factors, such as tumor biology, access to care, and quality of care, influence the development and response to treatment of prostate cancer,” she said, to eliminate these racial disparities in the future. “We need a systematic assessment of these factors,” he added. ..

Researchers found that when black and white men were screened for prostate cancer, black men had a 29% increased risk of developing cancer. They were also young at the time of diagnosis.

However, focusing on more than 92,000 men, researchers found that early-diagnosed and reliably treated black men had the same results as white men.

The report was published online in the journal on January 18th. JAMA network open..

“Something has weakened the treatment of black and white men,” said Dr. Anthony Damiko, a cancer expert who is a professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School.

He said that if they have other chronic illnesses that make getting aggressive cancer treatment a problem, it may explain some of the disparities found by researchers.

Some patients may also choose not to receive treatment given some of their side effects, Damiko said, who was not part of the study.

Race may also play a role, he said. “I hope not to do that,” he said, adding that some doctors may hesitate to treat black men aggressively.

D’Amico said men diagnosed with prostate cancer, regardless of race, should consult their doctor for the best treatment. “They say,’Doctors, tell me what is the best possible cure for this cancer, and then the side effects, so that I can get the best possible cure rate.'” Must be, “he said.

He also recommends that men get PSA screening Early detection of cancer when it is most curable. A PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood test measures the protein produced by the prostate.

“Screening saves lives, there is no doubt about it,” Damiko said. “I think PSA screening is essential for all men, especially high-risk populations, especially African-American and Hispanic men.

“We instruct people in high-risk populations, and those with fathers or siblings of the disease, to have a baseline PSA of 35 and then start at 40 each year,” D’Amico said. increase.

For more information

National Cancer Institute, USA Treatment of prostate cancer..

Source: Isla Garraway, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Urology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles. Anthony D’Amico, MD, PhD, Professor, Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Boston; JAMA network open,January. 18, 2022, online