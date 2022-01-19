State overwhelmed by the backlog of 46,000 positive COVID-19 tests

The backlog of positive COVID-19 test results in Maine, which has not yet been screened for new cases, reached 46,000. This is an astonishing sum that reflects the rapid spread of Omicron variants throughout the state in just a few weeks.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Disease Control and Prevention Center, said on Wednesday that the “Tsunami in the Current Omicron Incident” will determine which tests are identified as new cases and which tests are retests for infected individuals. He said he overwhelmed the capabilities of the institution. This means that the daily number of cases significantly underestimates the intensity of the Omicron wave.

“The daily number of cases underestimates the actual number of cases and is always underestimated,” says Shah. “At this point in the pandemic, the number of cases is not an indicator at this time. The concept of case counting is a function of the number of lab results that staff can handle each day.”

The state has previously processed the backlog, but is not processing anything at this scale. Over the past seven days, the CDC Lab has averaged 3,172 positive tests daily, more than three times the daily average just three weeks ago.

Infected individuals can be positive on multiple tests, so duplicates must be identified and removed before the state reports the confirmed number of cases. It will take time. In addition, more and more people are undergoing home tests, and it is not necessary, and often not, to report their results to the state.

Mr. Shah said the staff would continue to look for ways to deal with the backlog, but did not provide details. He also emphasized that hospitalization and death are better indicators for assessing the current pandemic, and announced that the state will step up wastewater testing for COVID-19. This allows you to see infections in real time, albeit at the community level. .. The CDC plans to extend the test to about 20 wastewater systems across the state in the coming weeks and publish the data on its website.

“Viruses are evolving and evolving, and as a result, so are our tools,” he said.

Dr. Rachel Pilch Loeb, a public health emergency preparedness, response and risk communication expert at Harvard TH Chan Public Health School, said it makes sense for the state health department to move away from daily cases. Said.

“I admit that the game has changed a bit,” she said. “We no longer consider cases to be just cases. For example, positive cases in boosted, otherwise healthy individuals cause the same burden on the healthcare system as immunocompromised or unvaccinated adults. It’s unlikely, so positive cases require more context than ever before. “

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals remained above 400 on Wednesday for eight consecutive days, but the number of critical care patients fell to the lowest total since early December.

According to CDC data, 411 individuals were hospitalized on Wednesday, an increase of 11 from Tuesday. Of them, 102 are in the critical care center and 53 are in the ventilator.

The rapid spread of Omicron variants throughout the state increased overall hospitalization, but reduced the number of patients in need of critical care or mechanical ventilation.

The CDC also reported 30 additional deaths on Wednesday, including one under the age of 20. Seventeen of them were identified during regular reviews of important records and occurred in November and December. The number of deaths from a pandemic in Maine is currently 1,688. Only Hawaii and Vermont have reduced per capita deaths during the pandemic.

Mr. Shah said he was somewhat encouraged that Omicron proved to be milder, but it is still a “serious illness” and a tragic memory of the recent high death toll. Pointed out as.

“Even more mild at the individual level can still have a significant impact at the collective level,” he said.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Commander at Northern Light Health, said hospitals within his network were generally mildly ill. He also emphasized that evidence overwhelmingly shows that fully vaccinated and boosted people are far less likely to be hospitalized or in need of critical care. ..

“The number of breakthrough cases is increasing, but they are recovering faster than those who have not been vaccinated,” he said.

Dozens of Maine guards Will start arriving on thursday Supports non-clinical roles in hospitals throughout the state to help release the beds needed.

Vaccination, on the other hand, decreased after the increase in November and December, when boosters were first approved by many adults and children aged 5 to 11 were eligible.

According to Shah, the state has measured an average of 4,646 doses per day over the past seven days, down 18 percent from last week.

Overall, Maine administered the final dose of 971,527 vaccines. This means that 72.3 percent of all residents are considered fully vaccinated. In addition, 533,870 people have taken booster shots, which make up 39.7 percent of the population. According to Bloomberg’s state-by-state trackers, Vermont is the only state with a high percentage of residents with boosters.

Jeanne Lambreux, director of health and welfare in Maine, said vaccination is still the best way for residents to protect themselves.

“I think things could get worse without high immunization rates,” she said.

However, Mr. Lambrew said the state has no plans to resume Maskmandate, despite an increasing number of municipalities passing local requirements to mitigate the Omicron epidemic.

“We may all date it,” Shah said, given the rapid spread of Omicron and the fact that it has led to so many groundbreaking events.

“I hope everything doesn’t happen on the same day,” he said.

He also said that the rate at which the virus spreads may help bring us closer to herd immunity, threshold epidemiologists say it can neutralize the virus. However, Shah pointed out that even if that happened, it would cost enormous amounts of money, including an increase in deaths.

Harvard public health expert Pilch Loeb said the pandemic is beginning to move into endemic, which will happen entirely unless the health care system is overloaded.

“We are all tired,” she said. “But I think we’re moving to a place to rebalance and rethink the risks COVID poses to both individuals and communities.”

